The TikTok ‘Rizz Party’ trend, explained

We can’t make it through the week without TikTok starting some new trend or another. While many of these dances, sounds, or projects are easy enough to comprehend, there comes a point when fiction and reality blur together. The “TikTok Rizz Party” is one of these moments, with half of the platform in on the joke, and the other half waiting for a party that will never come.

What is the TikTok Rizz Party?

The Rizz Party rumor got its start after a promotional flyer for the event made the rounds on social media after it was spotted stuck to a car window. While it was promoted as a TikTok “Rizz Party” and was popularized through the app, TikTok isn’t actually listed as the event’s sponsor. Rather, a company called Token is listed, and PrettyonPurpose is listed as the presenting company. Both names have been claimed by a number of companies, and none of the readily available logos seem to match those on the flyer.

The supposed party was set to take place from 8 pm to 3 am on May 18th, at a Latin nightclub/ Sports bar called La Terraza Crave. Though the club has hosted a plethora of events, there doesn’t seem to be any mention of the supposed party during their May lineup. And what’s more, rapper Lil Durk, who never endorsed the event or mentioned it on his socials, was featured on the poster – though it never claims he is performing. Instead, yet another nearly-impossible-to-track name is slapped onto the paper, DJPLay!.

All of these tidbits have led most people to assume that the event was either completely fake, or maybe a clever marketing ploy. If it was the latter, there’s no denying its effectiveness.

What is a Rizz Party?

Everyone please come to my TikTok rizz party, I need everyone to know that I am a rizzler pic.twitter.com/ZwKLIt38f6 — Ian (@eeyun_g) August 5, 2023

While the event is almost certainly fake, it hasn’t stopped users from making the most of a good joke. Plenty of memes and reaction pieces have cropped up over the last few months, joking about people not showing up, or people showing up, the types of people who would show up, and the types of people who wouldn’t.

https://x.com/KHoleCrypto/status/1665515453492371459?s=20

Rizz has become a common slang term in the last few years, and is a shorthand for of “Charisma.” If someone has “Rizz,” it means they are charming, personable, and lucky in love. We’d like to think that most parties are Rizz parties, as long as you’re with the right people.

Does TikTok Host events like Rizz Parties?

https://x.com/BonelessJessica/status/1707231430554603651?s=20

TikTok doesn’t really have a precedent of setting up events, but it has hosted a few in recent years. Content creators on the app have appeared at TikTok Hosted events at Vidcon ’22 and ’23, and it did host a “TikTok House Party” in June 2022. Whether or not there is a future in which TikTok hosts events like this is yet to be seen, but with all of the viral attention the TikTok Rizz Party has managed to drum up, there’s a chance we might see a real event in the future.