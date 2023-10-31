TikTok’s Boo Basket trend, explained

If there’s one advantage to having TikTok, it’s the spooktacular assortment of new ideas that users from all over the world can give us. And what better way to ignite our creative inner witch than by planning the best preparations for spooky time?

Over the years, we’ve witnessed plenty of new Halloween trends on the platform. From makeup spooky trends to someone dressed as Ghost Face dancing to “WAP” – we’ve seen it all. This year, the undeniable winner is, undoubtedly, the Boo Basket trend that has been looming over us. While the name is quite self-explanatory, there’s a bit more witchcraft behind it than you might expect, so allow me to spell it out for you.

What is the Boo Basket trend?

As you might expect, the Boo Basket trend involves creating a basket filled with spooky goodies. Think of it as the Halloween equivalent of an Easter basket, but depending on your target, you might want to include more treats than tricks or vice versa. Alternatively, if you’re planning a stay-in marathon of Halloweentown and Hocus Pocus, a couple of spooky pumpkin blankets and black-cat socks will do the trick.

The originator of the trend is not exactly known, but depending on where you’re from, your Boo basket may be given to a relative, friend, or even your special someone. In some places, you might come across influencers sharing their neighbors’ charming traditions, each with their own unique spin on Boo Baskets.

For example, creator Victoria and her fiancée Lindsay were recently visited by a mysterious neighbor who left a Boo Basket. Following the tradition, it was now up to Victoria and Lindsay to pass on the next Boo Basket to another neighbor, complete with the proper instructions and a new assortment of items. And that’s exactly what they did.

we’re obsessed with our neighborhood and their cute traditions 🫶🏽 pic.twitter.com/3qSK4zDU2H — la loba (@vickto_willy) October 24, 2023

Generally, the Boo Basket is a heartwarming trend, and the best part is that it can simply be a sweet gift for someone you care about. Plus, it doesn’t have to be overly expensive. Be quick to gather your ingredients, though, because time is ticking! Tik, tok.