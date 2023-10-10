Who is Lewis the jack-o’-lantern, and why does TikTok love him so much?

TikTok has a new obsession, just in time for spooky season to sink its teeth in properly.

A new Target product, of all things, is making waves on the platform, as TikTokers swarm to catch a glimpse of an odd, and distinctly Gen-Z, Halloween decoration. The engaging piece of holiday decor joined Target’s lineup of Halloween products with the store’s seasonal restocking and immediately became its most popular item. Lewis is an instant crowd favorite, and his presence among Target’s typical offerings is prompting a surge in visitors, TikToks, and chatter about a new Halloween icon: Lewis the Jack-o’-lantern.

Who is Lewis the Jack-‘o-lantern?

Lewis really needs no introduction. Like the 12-foot-tall skeletons that blew up back when they first arrived in 2020, Lewis is history in the making. He, like those towering piles of bones, will likely persist as a fresh staple of the season from 2023 onward, thanks in large part to his uniquely Gen-Z personality.

Sure, he’s a piece of Halloween decor, but Lewis is so much more than all that. He might look like a jack-‘o-lantern — and that particular teaser may even grace his name — but, if you believe Lewis, he’s not a jack-‘o-lantern at all. Videos of the new Target staple see viewers melting over the vocal accompaniment that comes along with any Lewis purchase, which sees the lanky, pumpkin-headed construct intone that he is “not a jack-‘o-lantern,” and confirm, with flawless flair, that his “name is Lewis.”

So there you have it. He may look like a jack-‘o-lantern, but Lewis is, in fact, nothing of the sort. He’s listed on Target’s website as a “Halloween ghoul” that reportedly stands a good 8 feet tall. And, as it turns out, his vocabulary stretches far past the viral phrase spreading across TikTok like a new plague. While his iconic identifying line will surely see Lewis pass into the halls of internet history, he actually comes complete with six separate spooky season-themed phrases, and the ability to light up. The new Halloween icon is currently selling for $180, but if those TikToks are any indication, he’ll sell out quickly.

Why is TikTok so obsessed with Lewis?

TikTok found a new Halloween favorite in Lewis’ odd Target greeting, and its denizens won’t be backing down any time soon. The decor’s popularity on the app makes perfect sense, for anyone wandering the odd corners of TikTok, largely because it seems he was tailor-made for it. Whoever was behind Lewis’ design — and, most importantly, vocal delivery — clearly had a specific generation in mind, and it wasn’t the boomers.

Lewis is a perfect cocktail for Gen-Zers, and it shows in how quickly he rose on TikTok. His flamboyant delivery, towering stature, and general oddness are exactly what Gen-Z — and those TikTok-literate Millennials — love and served as the perfect recipe for virality. The rest will soon be history, as Lewis establishes himself as the next great Halloween decoration to get.