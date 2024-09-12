‘She slipped in so discreetly’: Meghan Markle thrown during bookstore speech as the last person anyone was expecting shows up

When you’re Meghan Markle, one of the most famous and most discussed people in the world, it’s hard for anyone to upstage you at a public event. After all, this is the Duchess of Sussex herself we’re talking about, the woman (unfairly) blamed for single-handedly splitting up the Royal family and whose star power helped her old show Suits become Netflix’s most-watched show in 2023.

And yet, Duchess Meg sure was upstaged at the recent opening of a new bookstore in Montecito, California — during her own speech, no less. The town’s local princess stepped in to commemorate the opening weekend of new store Godmothers Books and, as can be seen in a video catching fire online, she told the assembled crowd about her own personal connection to bookstores and how they are safe spaces for her. Cue an unexpected appearance from an even bigger name. You’ve heard of the selfie bomb? Well, say hello the speech bomb.

Journalist Elizabeth Holmes was in attendance at the event and shared her footage of this wild moment on Instagram. “When you are listening to one VIP and another comes in…!” Holmes wrote in her caption. But who was this A-list latecomer? Prince Harry? One of Markle’s Suits co-stars? If you guessed “a surprisingly humble Oprah Winfrey,” I owe you a coke.

Oprah Winfrey crashed Meghan Markle’s bookstore speech, throwing the duchess off her game

In the video, Holmes’ view of Meghan is obscured mid-speech as an assistant enters the frame to prepare a seat for a new arrival. Who should then wander into shot but the one and only Oprah, who apologetically smiles and waves at Holmes and everyone else in the rows behind her as if to say sorry for interrupting the show. For her part, Meghan is clearly well aware of the famous arrival who has just stolen her thunder and appears slightly distracted as she continues speaking.

“This was the second day of the @godmothersbooks opening weekend festivities,” Holmes explained below the video. “Oprah had been in the green room, prepping for her part of the program, and was seated as Meghan was speaking. She slipped in so discreetly I didn’t realize it was her until she was right in front of me. So surreal!”

Visiting a bookstore and Oprah shows up seems to be a dream of many people out there, so the comments to Holmes’ video are full of equal parts excitement and jealousy. “Love this, when you think you have amazing seat… Oprah shows up! Even more amazing” one joked. “How did you even keep it together!! I would have been on the floor screaming,” another admitted. Most, though, were in awe of how nice and humble Oprah seemed: “So apologetic and kind as if you wouldn’t want her in a video!??!?” Although we weren’t there, let’s be thankful we have this footage to immortalize the moment: “The little ‘hey’ and wave captured on camera FOREVER.”

Meghan Markle and Oprah obviously go way back, as the duchess and her husband were memorably interviewed by Winfrey in an eye-opening TV special that shocked the world back in 2021 and really cemented the never-ending feud between the Royal family. Did the two parties get to talking about a potential follow-up interview at this event? Only time will tell.

