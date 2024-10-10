‘Wow she looked so pretty before’: Shekinah from ’90 Day Fiancé’ before plastic surgery, revealed

90 Day Fiancé is always at the forefront of hot reality TV debate, and Shekinah Garner‘s iffy romance with her partner Sarper Güven has caught lots of attention.

And let’s face it, debuting on a show like this will unearth every skeleton in a person’s closet, whether controversial ones requiring commentary or simple personal details with only the slightest hint of scandal. All’s fair in love and reality TV, so fans have been turning back the clocks to find out what Shekinah used to look like in her younger years.

Shekinah before and after plastic surgery

A fan account on Instagram somehow unearthed a photo of Shekinah before she went through any cosmetic procedures. The poster didn’t claim to know exactly what the star had done in the time between the pictures, but she does look different. One comment reads, “Wow she looked so pretty before all that surgery. So sad.”

Looking into her medical history and trying to tease out every time she has or has not been under a knife is probably a little too parasocial, but there are some visible differences: her lips are much bigger in the ‘after’ image, and it looks as if she partakes in face filler, a common friend to reality TV stars.

A Reddit post with a similar before vs. after comparison sparked much discussion in early 2024. The person who uploaded it wrote, “I’m now wondering if she had that buccal fat removal procedure, which is a huge mistake for anyone to do. We need that fat as we age to literally hold up our cheeks as we age. She’s gonna look so much worse, and so much sooner than if she were to age naturally. She already had nice cheekbones and full cheeks.”

It went on, “I find it so sad, actually. And I blame a lot of it on these plastic surgeons who are more than happy to collect your money despite it being obvious that — at some point — therapy is the answer, not more plastic surgery.”

Shekinah is a beauty professional

It’s not exactly shocking a licensed esthetician who created a dermaplaning and oilplaning masterclass partakes in beauty procedures. She’s also an ambassador for the aesthetic device company Zemits. Beauty treatments are her lifeblood, and while they differ from full-on cosmetic surgery, it’s commonplace for women on these shows to dabble in both should their disposable income allow it.

At the end of the day, it’s her body, her choice. While some fans might think her natural beauty was a better look, Shekinah is at the wheel and is qualified to discern what she does or doesn’t want done to her appearance.

Unfortunately, some people haven’t gotten that memo, and if you look at any of her personal Instagram posts, the comment section is a derogatory cesspit targeting her looks.

While the proliferation of minor procedures like rhinoplasty and the use of fillers and botox is a worthwhile topic concerning beauty stands, it’s always worth fostering an empathic discussion rather than one that encourages mean comments. After all, policing women’s bodies only furthers the societal issues that may have driven them to consider plastic surgery in the first place.

