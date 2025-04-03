Bianca Censori has officially left Kanye West — he is tracking her through an app as the ‘new Diddy’

There is often very little that makes sense about Kanye West’s actions, his eyebrow-raising statements, his associations, etc. Lately, he had left countless scratching their heads — many have been beyond certain that the rapper has been dominating his wife, Bianca Censori, and subjecting her to emotional abuse. The confusion stemmed from Why she was choosing to stay with such a man.

The question no longer exists because Bianca has left Kanye.

This update comes from the singer himself, who has confirmed the swirling rumors of their split since February 2025 in a new song titled “BIANCA.” But according to Kanye, the reason wasn’t their Grammy 2025 shocker, where the Australian architect walked the red carpet in a completely see-through dress — it was the disgusting and vile posts Kanye puts up on social media.

In his song, Kanye claims that Bianca got a “panic attack” over the contents of his tweets and tried to get him to see a psychotherapist. He further adds that her family “want me locked up.”

“My baby she ran away / But first she tried to get me committed / Not going to the hospital ’cause I am not sick I just do not get it,” he raps. The song is part of his WW3 album. “She’s having a panic attack and she is not liking the way that I tweeted / Until Bianca’s back I stay up all night I’m not going to sleep / I really don’t know where she’s at.”

In the above lyrics, he says he has no idea about Bianca’s whereabouts ever since she left him. But the very next reflects his typical habit of making contradicting statements as he reveals he has been tracking her location via an app. And he wonders why she left him.

“I’m tracking my b–h through an app / I’m tracking my b–h through the city. She hop in the car and she ran / My b–h just don’t understand / Sometimes it just feel like it’s planned.”

Because Kanye can never be not controversial, he calls himself and Bianca the “new Cassie and Diddy. Cassie Ventura was the disgraced rapper’s girlfriend, whom he physically assaulted and abused during their relationship. Yes, somehow, in Kanye’s brain, the relationship is the symbol of star-crossed lovers, and now, he has cast himself and Bianca into the roles.

“I guess we the new Cassie and Diddy / I’m making this song for Bianca,” he adds, before imploring her to come back, beyond certain that she is only “mad” at him.

All Kanye and his song has confirmed for now is that the couple has had a fight and Bianca left. While his partly disturbing song doesn’t hint at a pending divorce, the rumor has been that details of their separation have already been ironed out wherein Bianca will be awarded $5 million and will stay at Kanye’s $35 million house in Los Angeles.

