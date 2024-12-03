She’s how old!? Marlo Thomas and her cosmetic procedures explained

Marlo Thomas has always been an icon, the actress is best known for her time on the classic sitcom, That Girl, in the late sixties and early seventies. She’s been working in the industry for 65 years, and still to this day is making appearances in TV shows and movies with her most recent credit being 2022. Thomas might be 87 years old, but she certainly doesn’t act like it.

Not only does Marlo Thomas not act her age, but she doesn’t look it, either; fans have noted that the actress looks a great deal younger than she really is. However, many have also noticed that her face looks very different and sort of artificial compared to how she looked in her younger years.

Fans have long theorized that Marlo Thomas had undergone cosmetic procedures which may not have gone to plan, thus leaving very obvious, telltale signs. While that may be the case, it’s worth pointing out that Thomas herself has never spoken on the matter, and has therefore never confirmed or denied these rumors.

What happened to Marlo Thomas’ face?

An article from kalos-plasticsurgery.com posted in 2014 claims that cosmetic procedures have definitely changed “and hurt her appearance,” with surgery choices which have “made her look very artificial and rather different than the beautiful girl many people remember her as.” She shows very obvious signs of a nose job, eyebrow and face lift, as well as filler injections all in a bid to keep her youthful appearance. The trouble with these multiple procedures is that it’s not subtle in the slightest.

The most recent pictures of Marlo reveal a face that is stretched, pulled back, and abnormal. Her nose almost has a Michael Jackson appearance, and the stretching of her skin makes her entire face look much wider than it should.

It’s not just plastic surgeons who are noticing Thomas’ change in appearance; over on Reddit, one individual asked what Thomas did to her face, and the responses were less than polite, with one user responding, “She’s 85, obviously she got horrible plastic surgery.” Another wrote, “She cut off her nose to spite her face.” A few of the replies were a little more kind, with users pointing out that considering she’s well into her eighties, she still looks incredibly good.

Beauty standards in the industry

Marlo Thomas’ experience is not an entirely unique one. Aging naturally in the film and television industry hasn’t customarily been accepted, particularly for women, and many celebrities have felt pressure to change their appearance in order to better conform to the rigid beauty standards that reign supreme over Hollywood. The Boys star, Erin Moriarty, was endlessly ridiculed online after fans suspected she had undergone surgery too.

Male celebs aren’t immune to scrutiny, though, as Zac Efron has also found himself at the center of public speculation after a change in appearance. It’s the sad reality of an industry that is obsessed with looks.

