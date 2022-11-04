Simu Liu has fans thirsty in his new duds courtesy of Rihanna

MCU star Simu Liu has come a long way from his stock photo days, as the actor and model is easily one of the standouts at the live premiere of Vol. 4 of Rihanna’s highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show.

Teasing his past on Twitter, the star posted a photo of his look, thanking the lingerie brand for his “stock photo glow up”.

Stock photo glow up courtesy of @SavageXFenty pic.twitter.com/EuUB08c6yE — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) November 3, 2022

In the photo, Liu is sporting full Savage X Fenty loungewear in the color fuchsia, with boxers to match. Deciding to make his chiseled abs the star of the night, his silk shirt is loosely tied around his waist for an effortless and casual shirtless appearance. He completed the look with silver jewelry and black chunky boots.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star joins a host of other big names walking in the fashion show, including Taraji P. Henson, Cara Delevigne, Marsai Martin, and Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph. The show, which has been acclaimed for its inclusivity and elaborate dance numbers, has been dubbed a “fashion experience. Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 will be available to stream on Amazon Prime from Nov. 9.

Liu seems to be enjoying his fashion moment, and if this outfit is any indication, the star is definitely going to turn heads as one of the many Kens in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming live-action Barbie, to be released next summer. There’s not much word on the Shang-Chi sequel, but his other projects Arthur the King, and One True Love are currently in post-production so we’ll be seeing more of him soon.