Simu Liu reveals how he wants to be remembered when his career ends

Chinese-Canadian star Simu Liu took to Twitter yesterday to joke that the end of his career is nigh, along with a wish to be remembered as easy-going and sincere.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings posted an impish quip about his ideal legacy and took a playful jab at celebrities who peddle non-fungible tokens.

When my career ends two months from now I just hope that people say "oh yeah I remember Simu. I liked that guy; he never tried to sell me an NFT." — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) August 3, 2022

Chelsea, an NFT promoter, implied Liu might be speaking too soon.

never say never — chels (@chelsea) August 3, 2022

However, fans of the actor, who played the first Asian lead in an MCU film, were quick to remind him of the legacy he’s established thus far.

I'll remember you from Shang Chi: The Legend Of The 10 Rings. Is there gonna be a sequel, if so, is it gonna be called Shang Chi 2 or Chang Chi: The Legend Of The 11 Rings? — David Magdy (@MARVEL1358) August 3, 2022

Another fan reminisced about the box office success of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The movie raked in a whopping $432.2 million at the box office.

And he also saved movie theaters in 2021 — Matt Roembke (@mattroembke) August 3, 2022

A creative fan teased Liu by cleverly commissioning AI-generated artworks of the actor selling NFTs.

How do you explain this photo evidence, then? pic.twitter.com/NfmoNaEtqy — Paul Baribeau (@BaribeauP) August 4, 2022

It’s unknown whether there will be a follow-up to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. However, Liu is having a blast on the set of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming fantasy film, Barbie. He is currently starring opposite Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Ncuti Gatwa as one of several iterations of the Ken doll, and he’s likened the set to hanging out with a bunch of friends.

While Liu may not be interested in selling NFTs, he is busy living his best life. He recently stepped out with fellow actor Jade Bender at the premiere for Bullet Train.

Barbie is scheduled for release on July 21, 2023.