Sophia Bush is a blooming poppy as she reveals whether or not ‘Wicked’ deserves literally any praise

One Tree Hill‘s Sophia Bush was one of the celebs who flocked the red carpet for Wicked‘s premiere in Los Angeles, an event that allowed her to prove her fashion instincts. Aside from making a statement, Bush’s outfit reflected how well she understood the assignment, and further revealed her honest review for the upcoming musical.

Recommended Videos

Sophia Bush is primarily known for her iconic role as Brooke Davis in the long-running The CW drama One Tree Hill. However, Bush also starred in Chicago P.D., Good Sam, and Love, Victor. Plus, she has recently joined the cast of Grey’s Anatomy for season 21, a move that turned out to be very popular with fans.

Although she is not part of the cast of the upcoming adaptation of the beloved Broadway show Wicked, Bush attended the Los Angeles premiere and took several days to reflect on the film before revealing her final thoughts.

Sophia Bush praised Wicked as she looked like straight out of Oz

Although the Los Angeles premiere for Wicked took place on Nov. 9, Sophia Bush took several days to gather her thoughts, posting her final review on Nov. 15. The One Tree Hill star shared a look at her fun night out with friends, as well as her dress, which was majorly on point.

For the event, Bush wore a two-side Harbison gown called Hera, an off-the-shoulder floral frock that combines a coral side with a poppy one, from the upcoming 2025 Resort collection. This was not a surprise considering the fashion house’s creator, Charles Harbison, was her date to the event, and they understood the theme completely.

The two-sides dress perfectly embodied Glinda and Elphaba’s journeys, and received high praise from her followers for understanding the assignment. “What an absolutely perfect dress to wear to the premiere of this movie! The two sides, one for Elphaba and one for Glinda. Can’t wait to see it!” wrote one fan.

As for her review of the film, the actress called Wicked “the movie we all need right now.” Of course, she’s referring to the difficult period in the aftermath of the shocking election loss. Bush has been very involved in keeping her followers updated and making sure they knew the implications of their vote in the presidential run between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, and often pushed back against the MAGA clowns crowding her comments.

Bush continued, “Nearly 100 years of film and Broadway storytelling have led to this perfect cinematic moment. The women’s friendship is the love story, magic is made, fascism is fought, uniqueness is precious, and everything feels so damn special.”

She praised the cast and crew, noting, “I am in absolute awe of you, [Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jon M. Chu], and the entire company of incredible players who make this film sparkle.”

At the premiere, Bush also noted that Wicked holds a special One Tree Hill memory. “Way back in the day when Wicked first premiered on Broadway, my girlfriends from One Tree Hill and I — me, Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton — got tickets cause we heard there was a new show on Broadway that was pretty cool,” Bush told E! News. “Unbelievable,” Sophia said of the experience, despite the fact that no one knew what the show was about. “I remember Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel — it was so unbelievable.”

This time around, she knew what the Wicked universe was all about, and dressed to impress, hitting all the marks.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy