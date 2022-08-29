‘Sopranos’ actor Robert LuPone, 76, loses battle with cancer

An actor known for his role as the family neighbor in the legendary HBO show The Sopranos has passed away.

Robert Lupone was 76 years old and lost a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to People. LuPone’s theater company, MCC Theater, announced his passing on Instagram.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that MCC founding Co-Artistic Director, Bob LuPone, passed away Saturday, Aug 27 after a three year battle with pancreatic cancer,” shared the company.

Fellow MCC Theater co-founders Bernie Telsey and Will Cantler also shared remembrances of the actor.

“While the company was ostensibly formed to create new work for the American stage, it was always Bob’s fierce need for engagement with the art, the artists, and the audience that animated and inspired us. Bob was a force, an advocate, complex in the richest ways, overflowing with a youthful enthusiasm, and deeply wise as he looked in to our souls. He was our best friend. It is hard to believe that we will never sit down with him again and say ‘Let’s talk.’”

Lupone, the brother of Broadway actress Patti LuPone, has also appeared in Sex and the City, All My Children, and Guiding Light. He was nominated for a Tony award for his performance as Zach in A Chorus Line. The actor has a deep resume, and directed the MFA drama program at New School for Drama from 2005 until 2011.

He played Dr. Bruce Cusamano, a physician, for the duration of The Sopranos. His most popular episode involved inviting Tony Soprano to play golf, but Tony became annoyed because Dr. Cusamano just wanted to ask him about being in the mafia. To get him back, Tony fills a box with sand and tells Cusamano to “watch” it for an unspecified amount of time.