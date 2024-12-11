‘Spent the last few days crying’: Whispers of Beyoncé ‘horrified’ of Jay-Z allegations risks turning her happy family front into a hoax

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been putting on a united front for decades. The two have carefully curated their power couple image over the years, proving no rumor or misunderstanding can tear them down. However, as Jay-Z has received a serious accusation, Beyoncé is reportedly “horrified.”

The music industry’s power couple has been together since the early 2000s and their relationship pushed through many difficult moments. Jay-Z’s unresolved feud with her sister Solange Knowles, a miscarriage, infidelity, and the pressures that come in the music industry. At the same time, they created a real empire and welcomed three children, Blue Ivy and twins Sir and Rumi.

Their status was threatened in early December, as one person came forward and accused Jay-Z of raping her at a VMAs after-party with Sean “Diddy” Combs in 2000 when the alleged victim was 13 years old. Jay-Z denied the claims at the speed of light shouting “blackmail” but the matter is more nuanced than that.

Beyoncé put on a smiley face amid the ongoing allegations

Jay-Z and Beyoncé put on a brave face and appeared on the red carpet for the Mufasa: The Lion King premiere alongside their oldest daughter, Blue Ivy. Beyoncé was all smiles as she twinned with her daughter in gold outfits and the happy family put a united front amid the allegations. A source told Page Six that the 43-year-old “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer is supporting her family.

“She’s sticking by Jay, as evidenced by last night’s family outing.”

A different source told the same outlet that Bey “has no intention of leaving Jay-Z,” adding that she “wholeheartedly believes him” and is “supporting him throughout” this ordeal.

“[The Carters are] a team and will face this situation together.”

Despite the strong, united front, the situation might not be as pink as the Carters are trying to paint it. Another source told the Daily Mail that Beyoncé is reportedly “confused and shocked” by the rape allegations and has “spent the last few days crying.” She is also reportedly leaning on her former Destiny’s Child bandmate, Michelle Williams, as the lawsuit left her “embarrassed, devastated and horrified.”

Whoever this is claims that Williams, who is performing on Broadway in Death Becomes Her, has been her rock in the last few days. The former Destiny’s Child star has been “praying with her every day as she considers all of her options.”

“She has always been Beyoncé’s most spiritual friend, and she helped her get through the Beyoncé-hate train in the early 2000s when LeToya [Luckett] and LaTavia [Robertson] left the group.” “Michelle was one of the first people Bey confided in and they have been speaking every evening when Michelle has time away from her Broadway show. Michelle is often joked about as the “third wheel” but the truth is that she really holds things together because of her love for God. She is Beyoncé’s rock right now.”

The same source claims Jay-Z assured her that he “isn’t guilty of anything.”

“Beyoncé isn’t in a good place at all and is surrounded by her mother and other friends at their home in LA. She has canceled some surprise promotional appearances. Jay has reassured her that he isn’t guilty of anything and is infuriated that his friendship with Diddy has dragged him into this.”

Another insider claimed “Beyoncé is embarrassed, devastated,” and that she is “horrified” by the allegations. She knew about his cheating but had “hoped that was the worst they would have to go through.” Per the same source, Jay-Z allegedly is “living elsewhere” so he could focus on the lawsuit without interrupting the kids.

Since the news broke out, Jay-Z downright denied the accusations but the public has already turned on the rapper. The internet even took a vote on who should be behind bars: Jay-Z or Luigi Mangione, who has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Spoiler alert, Mangione won the public’s sympathy, and Bey and Jay-Z’s attempt at damage control was met with criticism.

