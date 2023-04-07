‘Star Wars’ fans refuse to be satisfied with celebrations until John Boyega gets his due

It is a big day for Star Wars fans.

The annual Star Wars Celebration kicked off with the news of three upcoming films spanning three different eras directed by three different filmmakers; one of them will take place 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker’s events and will see Daisy Ridley’s return as Rey. Mingled with the overall excitement for the film is a bag of mixed opinions, but the real elephant in the room is John Boyega’s character Finn.

It’s no secret that Boyega’s Finn was notoriously cast to the side after The Force Awakens and completely sidelined in The Rise of Skywalker. His storyline was a harvesting ground of potential, but unfortunately, Disney was not willing to pick the fruits of Boyega’s labor. The same can’t be said of the fans.

Ridley’s return prompted legions of fans to congregate on Twitter to express not just the desire for Boyega’s return, but the necessity, if only to right the wrongs his character shamefully experienced at Disney’s hands.

This is really cool but I desperately want them to give John Boyega the story he deserves. If he doesn't want to come back, I 100% understand and respect that decision but they should at least try. They did him so dirty https://t.co/wKpJrWHMbc — JP (@the3rdjp) April 7, 2023

That's awesome. Please bring back John Boyega as a Jedi. He was underutilized in the last trilogy. Let him showcase his acting chops because he's super talented. pic.twitter.com/lCQfLT974M — Khalid Brooks (Miles Morales of Earth-1218) (@KhalidBrooks1) April 7, 2023

John Boyega always loved Star Wars. He deserved better and so much more.



If the day comes where he does wanna come back, everyone who matters is gonna be rooting for Jedi Finn pic.twitter.com/W8WFaJS3OG — Okiro (@TheFirstOkiro) April 7, 2023

Would love to see John Boyega return as Finn



He deserves so much more! pic.twitter.com/Zbzh9SzWjY — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstufff) April 7, 2023

I'm as happy as the next that Daisy Ridley is returning to Star Wars. But let's be honest. John Boyega's Finn is the true character that deserves redemption after what happened in the sequel era. pic.twitter.com/r3O2mGxEtZ — Steve Vegvari (@SVegvari) April 7, 2023

Wishful thinking can only take you so far, though. Virtually every fan agrees Finn’s storyline was mistreated, and should Boyega decide not to return, it wouldn’t only be understood, it’d also be merited.

if this doesn’t include Finn i’ll either be:



A) understanding that John Boyega didnt want to deal with the fandom OR



B) absolutely enraged that they’re ignoring Finn’s obvious Force sensitivity and not givimg John the hero time he deserves https://t.co/s2B1SehFEg — travis (@TravisShreffler) April 7, 2023

Still, there’s hope. Even if Boyega just makes a cameo.

I know that John Boyega has said he doesn’t plan to return



But if we get even the slightest cameo you will never ever hear the end of it from me



pic.twitter.com/SFSI0XEIUp — MY BI AWARENESS SQUAD IS COMING HOME (@hackedbyawriter) April 7, 2023

At the end of the day, amidst the hope, excitement, and potential, the underlying sentiment appears to be one of resignation.

Unfortunately I think it’s unlikely John boyega will be returning to starwars — korraline the panda (@p0werluve) April 7, 2023

Boyega has spoken at large about his feelings toward Disney’s treatment of him and his character. In 2020, he slammed the studio in a GQ interview for bringing on a Black character, heavily marketing him “to be much more important in the franchise than they are, and then have them pushed to the side. It’s not good. I’ll say it straight up.”

To this day, Boyega remains a huge Star Wars fan, but after everything he went through he’s said it’s “almost nicer not having to be in it, and not having to deal with that.” That doesn’t necessarily put the nail in the coffin, but it does make the prospect of his return all the more unlikely. Still, there’s an opportunity here for Disney to right its wrong. Now it’s only a question of whether it will rise to the occasion.