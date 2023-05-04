Stephen King calls out the Karen of Capitol Hill for getting her priorities all wrong

One of the most pertinent questions on the internet is whether or not a high-profile Republican can even deem themselves as such if they haven’t taken at least one roasting from Stephen King, such is the legendary author’s penchant for burning so many of them at the stake for their indiscretions, actions, or even mere existence.

It’s become a staple part of the writer’s social media diet – along with random existential musings, film and television recommendations, as well as shout-outs to fellow scribes – so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that his latest shot fired across the bows is aimed squarely in the direction of Capitol Hill’s premiere Karen, who seems to be ignoring almost all of the more pressing issues at hand in favor of furthering a personal agenda.

As the rambling loon prattles on about unproven Joe Biden allegations, King simply urges her to instead “do something about gun violence.”

via Stephen King/Twitter

No surprises there, then, seeing as The Notorious M.T.G. has one of the largest mouths in all of politics, all while remaining blissfully ignorant of the current trials and tribulations blighting the socioeconomic sphere. King is evidently growing weary of repeating his stance over and over again in regards to gun control, which is fair enough when it’s echoed by a large volume of the general public who continually find their pleas falling on deaf ears.

It’s a cycle of nothingness that keeps on turning in perpetuity, but at least it gives us the benefit of seeing King constantly pop up on the timeline to take them to task, even if it’s destined to accomplish the square route of absolute zero in the short term.