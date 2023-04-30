Stephen King’s show of support for a fellow author goes badly awry after he gets their name wrong

It must be an honor for any author who doesn’t exist among the top tier of world-famous literary figures to get a shout-out from Stephen King given his status on not just an industry but global scale, even if the horror legend did make a bit of a gaffe when praising the work of one of his peers.

The prolific scribe of terrifying tales has always used his reach on social media to opine on many things, ranging from the state of the sociopolitical sphere to film and TV recommendations, but he’s also developed a penchant for calling attention to some of the more unsung novels to have captured his imagination.

The latest to pique his interest is Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver, the engrossing survival thriller that revolves around a boy born to a teenage single mother that’s won widespread praise from critics and lovers alike. King may have outlined his admiration for the tome, but he was quick to realize that he’d made a huge flub by getting the author’s name wrong.

DEMON COPPERHEAD, by Barbara Kingsolving: This is storytelling at its best. The voice rings true and so do the incidents. If you want to write, and have a little bit of talent, here is what you shoot for. It can't be taught, but it can be learned.

Maybe. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 29, 2023

Kingsolver.

Brain cramp. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 29, 2023

The sentiment remains the same, though, even if there’s bound to be mixed emotions on Kingsolver’s part after being hyped up in a very public forum by one of the most iconic writers of the modern age, only for him to end up getting her name wrong. It’s the thought that counts in the end, with a recommendation from the master of the macabre potentially worth its weight in gold; or in this case, sales figures.