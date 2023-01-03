Stephen King endorses the latest work by a fellow scribe of all things spooky

There are few more heartwarming things in the world than horror authors lifting up other horror authors, and when the lifter is one of the genre’s most influential figures of all-time, to say nothing of his shiny track record of good opinions, you really couldn’t ask for a better development.

Stephen King – one of the most adapted-for-film novelists ever – has taken to Twitter to endorse the work of fellow horror penman Christopher Golden, namely Road of Bones, a supernatural thriller released in early 2022.

Richly deserved. It's one hell of a scary story. https://t.co/UrqoDWW8xe — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 3, 2023

The book follows the harrowing quest of documentarian Felix “Teig” Teigland, who catches wind of the history behind Kolyma Highway (known colloquially as the Road of Bones), a 1200-mile Siberian stretch that’s no stranger to temperatures of 60 degrees below zero. Even more terrifying is what lies beneath the ice, with the Road of Bones getting its name from being a former site of Stalin’s Soviet gulags, whose conditions infamously claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of prisoners.

Teig soon travels to the nearby village of Oymyakon to prepare for his Road of Bones project, but comes to find that the village’s only inhabitant is a lone nine-year-old girl, which is the only omen he needs for the dangers ahead, the most prominent of them being a malicious shaman and his army of forest spirits.

Golden is perhaps best known for the creation of the Dark Horse Comics series Baltimore, of which he shares ownership with Mike Mignola. He’s also contributed to projects under such IPs as Hellboy, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, and X-Men.

Golden’s next novel, the Stranger Things-inspired All Hallows, will be available for purchase on Jan. 24.