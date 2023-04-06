Stephen King isn’t thrilled that Twitter has gone from ‘Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood’ to Derry on the pleasant scale

Depending on who you ask, social media has either always been a trash fire filled with hordes of the unwashed and unpleasant or something which once was sunny and had potential. Stephen King is in the second camp and has just mused about Twitter’s shifts.

Twitter is like a once pleasant neighborhood that's turned grungy and a little ominous. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 6, 2023

The author who famously directed Maximum Overdrive while in the throes of various addictions posted the above earlier today. In replies, others say this sounds like the opening line of a future book while a reporter played on King’s famous Salem’s Lot story in order to throw a dig towards current Twitter owner Elon Musk (who King has publicly clashed with over a number of his choices).

"Elon's Lot" — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) April 6, 2023

Later in the discourse, King critics say he is seeing what he wants to see. A different person adds they have had the opposite experience at this point, and, for another, claiming the site was ever fine is a stretch for the imagination which spawned IT.

It has definitely not gotten worse or bad now all of the sudden, might get better when everyone gets to say their opinion. — Katja (@KatjaMatilaine1) April 6, 2023

King has not responded to any of those in his replies as of this story’s filing and generally does not on Twitter. Later this year, he will be releasing Holly and on screen, coming adaptations of his work include Salem’s Lot and The Boogeyman this year as well. In addition, a prequel to the IT story is also a go on HBO Max. It is titled Welcome to Derry and, while little is known about its general plot, casting has begun to fill out with Taylor Paige, Jovan Adepo, Chris Chalk and James Remar signing on. As well, though there is hope Bill Skarsgård will be involved, he has recently revealed he is not at the moment, but he could be later.