Stephen King offers a handy visual aid explaining why he calls his dog ‘The Thing of Evil’

Legendary author Stephen King shared a tongue-in-cheek observation about his famously mischievous dog, Molly, also known as the “Thing of Evil.”

While King was promoting his new book Holly, the Welsh Corgi impatiently paced outside in the background, prompting her famous guardian to post the following insight:

You may note that Molly, aka the Thing of Evil, waits outside the door. As evil always does. https://t.co/DGSOVqsSc1 — Stephen King (@StephenKing) August 22, 2023

Earning the moniker “Thing of Evil” from the world’s best-selling horror writer is no small feat, yet Molly has achieved this remarkable distinction. The 13-year-old Cardigan Welsh Corgi has also successfully captured hearts worldwide through the posts shared by her famous owner to his following of over seven million on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Since the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth II, the King of Horror is probably the most famous Welsh Corgi lover on the planet. The author and his wife, Tabitha, own two, Molly the Thing of Evil, and her counterpoint Vixie the Thing of Good. The delightful canine comedy within the King household is an ongoing narrative that occasionally rivals the stories created by their guardian. He explained his love of the breed dates back to the early 1980s, and one fan couldn’t resist posting a playfully ominous comment.

She forever waits… lurking just beyond the threshold of our awareness… — Anthony Mountjoy (@asmotek) August 22, 2023

Lively warnings ensued from others who were in on the joke.

I can see the rage in Molly's eyes. Count your days, sir lol — Dave (@DaveWeedle) August 22, 2023

Most writers are familiar with the distinctive naughtiness of pets like Molly. They can derail a train of thought with a wag of their tails, as their irresistible charm often leads to well-deserved cuddles, which are invariably a Thing of Good.