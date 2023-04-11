Stephen King shares ‘only use’ for AR-15s, and provides a simple solution for stopping them

With yet another mass shooting in the the United States, this time in a Louisville bank, rhetoric surrounding gun violence continues to escalate. Similar to the elementary school shooting from two weeks ago in Nashville, the weapon used for yesterday’s bank shooting was a legally-owned AR-15.

Many have expressed frustration, and Stephen King stood by one popular suggestion.

If there is any hope in the United States for any type of gun control whatsoever, it likely starts with legislation against the AR-15. However, in typical political fashion, compromises are non-existent in D.C., as the Republican Party tends to see such legislation as a non-solution, while the Democrat Party sees it as the only immediate solution.

U.S. Congresswoman and controversial gun rights activist Lauren Boebert (R-CO) even once tried to imply that Jesus died in part because he didn’t have an AR-15.



Lauren Boebert claims Jesus “didn’t have enough [AR-15s] to keep his government from killing him.” pic.twitter.com/dTC9O7ZFDz — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 14, 2022

Ted Williams, a former homicide detective in Washington D.C. who is now a Fox News contributor, stated while reporting about the Louisville bank shooting that he is “sick and tired of standing in front of a camera having to report on mass shootings.” His emotions were on full display, saying, “AR-15’s are killing our babies and our citizens in this country and we gotta do something about it!”

Williams on Fox: I’m sick and tired of standing in front of a camera.. We have to talk about guns! AR-15’s are killing our babies and our citizens in this country and we have to do something about it pic.twitter.com/4ntyPcnuE9 — Acyn (@Acyn) April 10, 2023

Stephen King took to Twitter to put it plainly and directly, and suggested something that many others have before: That the deadly AR-15 be outlawed.

The only use for AR-15s is to shred targets and people.

They should be outlawed. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 11, 2023

Regardless where anyone stands on the issue, most agree that sitting back and doing nothing is not acceptable. The argument over teachers carrying guns, or banning guns, or making it more difficult to legally carry guns, rages on. However, those debates do not result in action, and as long as inaction is the reaction… then there will never be a real solution in action.