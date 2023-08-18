Stephen King suggests the best way to survive a scary situation is with some Stephen King

Stephen King has proved that terrifying people through his scary, unsettling stories are not his only forte; he’s also pretty good at advising people to get out of petrifying dilemmas.

In his recent tweet, the It writer – who hates to fly – is of the opinion that reading Flight or Fright can be cathartic for people who are stuck in tense situations like aircraft turbulence.

King shared a video by Oddly Terrifying, which shows people inside an aircraft screaming as the rain and thunderstorms outside cause the plane to shake vigorously. The caption asks the question, “What are you doing in this situation?” King answers by responding, “Reading FLIGHT OR FRIGHT, a fear-of-flying anthology edited by Stephen King (me) and Bev Vincent.”

Lots of diverse comments followed the tweet, with most of them appreciating the work that aligned with the situation. The horror anthology written by King and Vincent recounts their fear of flying by deftly delving into the psychological condition, stress, and terror that an individual undergoes when a disruption occurs midair.

The anthology – which contains 17 stories – narrates everything that can go wrong when one is suspended more than six miles high in the air. The book received positive reviews due to its unique approach to the concept of horror (like any other Stephen King work) even though it’s undeniably a nightmarish experience for aerophobics.