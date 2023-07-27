Stephen King tells Elon Musk there’s no place like Twitter

Twitter has been rebranded as X, and a lot of people hate the new moniker. there’s been widespread complaints that “X” is so generic that it’s unsearchable, in addition to noting that Elon Musk is walking away from the international recognition of the name “Twitter” that most corporations would sell their own shareholders to obtain.

Author Stephen King is one critic determined to shut his eyes, click his heels together, and say the former name of the social media site over and over in hopes that he can magically return to a time before Musk’s giant 12-year-old face became synonymous with the company:

Twitter Twitter Twitter Twitter Twitter

Twitter Twitter Twitter Twitter

Twitter Twitter Twitter

Twitter Twitter

And in case you didn't get that:

Twitter. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 27, 2023

Users seem to agree with the best-selling author:

💯 — NFT MoN 🇺🇦 (@rahennesy) July 27, 2023

It will always be Twitter — Dods ᥫ᭡ (@iamdodsxaelo) July 27, 2023

However, some users have grown tired of King’s defiance. Though, it’s difficult to surmise if they really like the name “X” for the platform — which is definitely what a fifth-grader with no friends would name a website — or if they just want to be invited to Musk’s next party.

Damn! I'm sure Elon will change it back, now that you've spoken on the matter. 😏 — Patriotic Kitty 🇺🇸 (@Kittaene) July 27, 2023

X-cuse me? I didn't catch that — The Right Kind of Eyes (@RightKindOfEyez) July 27, 2023

You don't have to be here. — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) July 27, 2023

🤣 so shallow for such a great author you really are making it very hard for me to continue to support you and your talent that I have loved since I was 15 years old back in the 70s! 😪 — Laura Hall (@appaloosamanche) July 27, 2023

Give us a moment to appreciate the final tweet (or the final X, X-message, X-change??), where Laura Hall imagines a world where King actually cares that he might lose one single reader over this conflict. Honestly, our favorite response is this one:

You remain #irrelevant.



Adding words won't help that.



Stop writing about kids.



It's weird.@StephenKing — TheLoopHoleConspiracy (@TheTrueLHC) July 27, 2023

That’s right. Someone has decided this is the appropriate forum for telling King to stop using children in his stories because it’s “weird.” The author of Carrie, The Shining, IT, Firestarter, Cujo, Pet Sematary, The Institute, and The Dark Tower series — which all include narratively crucial, well-developed characters below the age of 18 — has henceforth been forbidden by someone who hashtags “irrelevant” from using any character under the legal drinking age in his work until he dies.

This is the kind of thing we’ll miss reading as X continues to fail and more people leave the platform. Time will tell if Stephen King will be part of the X-odus — which isn’t a bad title for a book that is definitely about adults and no one else.