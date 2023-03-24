If there’s one thing people are learning about Stormy Daniels through this hush money fiasco with Donald Trump it’s that the adult film entertainer is not to be trifled with.

Were it not enough to be directly attacked by the former president of the United States, Daniels currently has her hands full on social media cutting trolls off at the knees. In addition to receiving hate for her line of work, she’s also repeatedly defending herself from the bullying tactics she claims Trump and his goonies used against her in 2018 to coerce her into signing a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA.

Last week, Trump announced that he was well aware of the hush money situation, even citing his potential indictment and arrest on the horizon. The indictment and arrest still loom, as the New York grand jury once more postponed the meeting until Monday, March 27.

In the interim, Daniels has made it known she’s feeling pretty good about the whole situation.

And then I stood up to that lying married man when he and his minions tried to bully and silence me…feels pretty fucking awesome to be honest https://t.co/S0pgXybwDU — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 24, 2023

“And then I stood up to that lying married man when he and his minions tried to bully and silence me,” she said, referring to the intimidation tactics she claims Trump and his men used to get her to sign on the dotted line during his presidential campaign in 2016. “Feels pretty f**king awesome to be honest.”

At this rate, Daniels just might be able to add “getting Trump arrested” to her list of greatest accomplishments, among which she says include, “Raising a brilliant straight A student, speaking at Cambridge and the Oxford Union, selling out comedy clubs, writing a best selling book, putting Avenatti in prison, putting on charity events in NOLA, winning 5 best director awards, hosting a TV show, etc etc etc.”

Not only does she repeatedly shut down the social media trolls, but she also continues to take public swings at the former president (and his manhood) as well as right-wing politicians like Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Speaking up against one of the most powerful men in the world, if not the most powerful, is nothing to bat an eyelash at. Daniels has an uphill battle ahead of her should she be asked to testify under oath about the hush money Trump allegedly paid her. Unfortunately for Trump, she’s not only made it clear she “can’t wait” to do so but also that the results could be disastrous for him.