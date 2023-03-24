Stormy Daniels once again proves politicians like Marjorie Taylor Greene have their heads stuck in the past

Ever since Donald Trump announced he was facing a possible indictment and arrest for paying hush money to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, with whom he is accused of having an affair, the news surrounding the pair has been constant and combative. Daniels has been up to her eyeballs shutting down false, inflammatory, and outdated information on social media from Trump’s trolls. It just so happens that one of those trolls is the U.S. representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Ever Trump’s faithful lackey, Greene posted to her Twitter account a photo of Daniels’ official statement from 2018, wherein she denied both having an affair with the Little Rascals actor, and being paid hush money to lie about it. Greene writes, “Stormy Daniels explicitly denied having an affair with Pres Trump in her own written statement and signature.”

Stormy Daniels explicitly denied having an affair with Pres Trump in her own written statement and signature.



But I’ve never seen any of the other women who accused Bill Clinton of rape nor Tara Reade who accused Joe Biden of sexually assault write any statements like this.



Not… pic.twitter.com/Bz02Z3BZSG — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 24, 2023

Daniels has confirmed on more than one occasion that she was coerced into signing that statement. According to her, the statement is “complete bull****” but she was scared for her life and thus signed it to put the whole mess to bed.

Earlier in the week, Trump also tried to shut down the hush money allegations by posting the same photo of Daniels’ signed statement. Daniels shot back at him, calling the news “old” and once again redirected people to her 2018 memoir Full Disclosure. In the book, she clearly outlines how she felt threatened by mobster-like men working on behalf of Trump and signed the statement out of fear.

As a matter of fact, mere hours after Greene’s attempt to restore Trump’s name (a joke in and of itself), Daniels posted a screenshot of an excerpt from her memoir on her Twitter account, detailing the exact moment she was approached by Trump’s lackeys.

This is not "breaking news"…here it is in my book from 2018 and it was discussed multiple times on TV. That letter I was bullied to sign is what actually made me decide to finally come forward after years of threats https://t.co/XjGWZ7Ptua pic.twitter.com/7CTggiUdrl — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 24, 2023

According to Daniels, she was “bullied” into signing the letter. “This is not ‘breaking news’,” she clarifies. “Here it is in my book from 2018 and it was discussed multiple times on TV. That letter I was bullied to sign is what actually made me decide to finally come forward after years of threats.”

Since Daniels’ name has been dragged into the center of the spotlight, she’s made excellent use of her newfound publicity. When she’s not taking disturbingly detailed shots at Trump’s manhood, she’s been painting mental images we wish we could forget.

Still, it’ll be some time before she has the opportunity to testify under oath against the Home Alone 2 actor. The New York grand jury paused the investigation twice this week, choosing instead to reconvene on Monday, March 27. Daniels has made it clear that should the opportunity arise, she “can’t wait” to testify against Trump.

If nothing else, Trump has Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “thoughts and prayers” to help him through this distressing time.