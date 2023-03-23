Trump investigation update: The New York grand jury will not reconvene this week

The Manhattan Grand Jury will not meet again on Wednesday, March 22, instead choosing to reconvene on Thursday, March 23, regarding the possible indictment and arrest of former president Donald Trump. The news comes after tensions have been high following Trump’s announcement of a possible arrest shared on Truth Social Saturday afternoon.

Trump is said to be waiting out the situation in Florida, and while not much else is known right now, the possibility of an arrest or indictment are due to the alleged hush money paid to adult actress Stormy Daniels during Trump’s presidential run.

Trump has been the talk of the social media sphere, with AI images being created and shared by Eliot Higgins depicting a very realistic scene in the late Sunday hours. Alas, nothing has officially happened outside of deep fake photos, and we’re still not sure if Trump will simply be indicted or arrested if the grand jury decides there’s evidence for moving forward.

The most significant piece of evidence is a $130,000 payoff to Stormy Daniels that Michael Cohen is said to have paid at the request of Trump toward the end of his 2016 campaign.

CNN shares that even top advisors are as “stuck” as the rest of the world, including those closest to the case. It’s hard to plan for the next steps when there’s little — if anything — to guide the belief that this will pan out one way or the other.

“We’re planning for what we can: What does he say and when? There’s not a lot we can really plan for right now.”

Officials in New York are planning for more demonstrations for and against Donald Trump, and the one piece of certainty that seems to exist right now is that the eyes of millions are on the grand jury, awaiting a decision that could land Trump as the first former president to be indicted on criminal charges.

Update as of Thursday, March 23:

The grand jury will not meet again this week, with discussions moving forward regarding the potential of an indictment against former president Trump. While the grand jury will reconvene today, it is to discuss a separate case entirely.

The Manhattan Grand Jury is set to meet again on Monday to consider the Trump case, likely with one — if not more, new witnesses set to provide information.

Former assistant DA Karen Friedman Agnifilo gave the following quote to an ABC news station regarding how swiftly things might move if Trump is indicted next week.

“They don’t want a lot of daylight between a potential indictment and a surrender date. Coordinate with law enforcement-how they can keep him safe-and then I would wait till the very last possible minute to seek an indictment before that date.”

We Got This Covered will have more news for you as it becomes available.