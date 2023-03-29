Stormy Daniels has a fun answer when asked ‘What’s the wh*re doing today?’

Adult film star Stormy Daniels has recently showcased she isn’t afraid to return the same energy after responding to a social media user’s rude comment. This all began on March 28, when Daniels promoted her upcoming OnlyFans livestream on Twitter. In the post, the 44-year-old, who provided limited details regarding the event, shared that the livestream would include a Q&A session by encouraging her followers to get their “questions ready.” Although the content of said questions is unknown, Daniels promised that the overall event would be “entertaining.”

A day following her upload, a Twitter user @karl_haus asked the star, “What’s the wh*re doing today?” Instead of getting upset, Daniels clapped back by retweeting @karl_haus’ question and responding that she wasn’t sure why that social media user would care about her daily activities before disclosing the particular routine she planned for that day.

Not sure why you're curious but… Just fed my horse and mucked stalls, signing photos and #teamstormy shirts and mailing them, booking crew/location for a music video I'm directing, floating in my pool and then my live show on https://t.co/8TlxibQhb7. Basically the usual. https://t.co/zZGSLhzZmf — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 29, 2023

The list included feeding her horse and mucking stalls, signing photos and t-shirts that would be mailed out, looking for a crew and location for an upcoming project, relaxing at the pool, and preparing for the livestream. As fans began to view Daniels’ response, a handful commended her for not backing down from the troll. One individual said they considered Daniels the “princess of snark” following her reaction.

You are the princess of snark I love it!! — Buck Snortt (@Bn7snortt) March 29, 2023

At the same time, another Twitter user mentioned how “awesome” Daniels is and that she should continue to be herself despite what anyone thinks of her.

Keep on being you Stormy! You’re awesome! — A Blue Dot on a Blue Planet (@oshaugnessy) March 29, 2023

A third person expressed they admired how Daniels responds to the trolls and the hate she’s been receiving recently.

I really admire your handling of the trolls. There are so many people out here who admire and respect you! 🙂 — Bellbeats (@4lifeclevefan) March 29, 2023

While a social media user pointed out they couldn’t comprehend why people aren’t getting tired of “being owned” by Daniels.

People never get tired of being owned be Stormy. — VacaMorada 🇺🇦. (@VacaMorada) March 29, 2023

The reason surrounding the Daniels hate train stems from the possibility that former United States president Donald Trump could be facing an arrest for allegedly paying her off to remain silent about their alleged affair.

No additional information about Daniels’ livestream or Trump’s impending arrest has been released.