Stormy Daniels responds with an on-brand pornographic comeback after being branded a dictator

People should know better at this stage than to launch a verbal attack on Stormy Daniels, with the porn star and instigator of the indictment and arraignment of Donald Trump just as famous for her witty online retorts as she is for taking down the Home Alone 2 star and WWE Hall of Famer.

And yet, on an almost daily basis, the trolls come back out in force in an attempt to get one over on the adult entertainment veteran, and very rarely does it work in their favor. Even crying directly to Elon Musk doesn’t do a damn thing, with Daniels now biting back with a fantastically on-brand reply that both disregards her accuser while also shutting them down in style.

When you think of the most infamous dictators in human history, we’d be inclined to believe that Daniels wouldn’t be among them. However, now that she’s arguably the most famous porn star on the planet, her correction to the initial abuse is more than likely 100 percent accurate, and entirely apt give her profession.

I'm a dick taster not a dictator so I politely excuse myself from this contest. https://t.co/ln4hkHOaHs — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) April 16, 2023

One day, haters might learn that coming for Daniels on Twitter is only going to lead to incineration, but it isn’t going to stop. Not that she minds, though, having admitted that the constant MAGA hat wearers bombarding her timeline with furious vitriol has done nothing but drive up her traffic and engagement numbers, which she’ll promptly be riding all the way to commercial success.

Just as well, though, seeing as she’s got a hefty legal bill to pay.