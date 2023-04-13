No, Stormy Daniels doesn’t have any STDs, but she’s beginning to wonder if maybe her trolls do

Another day brings more merriment directly from the timeline of Stormy Daniels, who continues her one-woman crusade to put Donald Trump-supporting trolls in their place with increasing – and hilarious – regularity.

This time, the latest twist in the tale offers up sexually-transmitted diseases as the launchpad, which sounds strange when you hear it as a sentence, but also makes complete sense given that a lot of back-and-forth between the porn star and her cavalcade of detractors has largely revolved around the fact she has sex for a living.

Even then, experiencing the “three-inch cocktail weenie” of the former Apprentice host has caused no shortage of chaos, culminating in the orange-faced antagonist becoming the first-ever former or current president to face legal charges. Even after all that, though, people are still failing to check their facts before attacking Daniels on social media.

However, she’s opened up the floor to yet another weapons-grade retort after confirming she’s STD-free, which is of course one of the major terms of employment for the porn industry. And yet, she couldn’t help but wonder if there was an element of stones being thrown in glass houses.

True! Everyone in the adult industry is required to test every 14 days. When was your last test? https://t.co/DY16sWLVdv — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) April 12, 2023

You’d have thought that being repeatedly and ruthlessly taken down on virtually every occasion would deter the MAGA-loving masses from daring to launch any sort of verbal assault on Daniels, especially when she repeatedly tears them limb from limb with her phenomenal responses. That isn’t how the world works, as sad as it is to say, so maybe it’s time brace ourselves for another round of insult-hurling between both parties.