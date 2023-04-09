Stormy Daniels wonders what Trump supporters are smoking after an incredible failure to read the room

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last little while, then you’ll be fully aware that porn star Stormy Daniels lit the touchpaper on an ongoing scandal that culminated in Donald Trump being indicted and charged with dozens of criminal acts.

You’d be hard-pressed to remain oblivious given that it’s currently the hottest news story on the planet, but the Home Alone 2 star’s staunchest supporters have still got the blinders on. Everyone knows that the indictment was based on a hush money payment made to Daniels so she’d keep quiet about her dalliance with the ex-president, and she’s made it clear on a number of occasions that she’d be more than happy to testify if need be.

And yet, in a turn of events that’s so wide of the mark it isn’t even in our solar system, a straight-faced claim was made that she’d actually be testifying on Trump’s behalf in order to save his bacon. Needless to say, Daniels’ reaction was suitably incredulous, leaving her wondering if the tweeter in question had been smoking something they shouldn’t.

What are you smoking? I will testify AGAINST him if I'm called. 😂 — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) April 9, 2023

There’s a failure to read the room, and then there’s whatever the hell this is, because it’s hard to fathom how somebody could get things so wrong. Then again, the MAGA hat-wearing subset aren’t particularly concerned with facts and figures being accurate as we concerningly keep being reminded, so it’s not actually that much of a surprise when you put a second or two of thought into it.