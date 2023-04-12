Stormy Daniels pulls out the receipts to luxuriate in turning Donald Trump’s ‘good time’ into a ‘bad time’

Just when you thought the discourse revolving around Stormy Daniels and her social media activity couldn’t take any more unexpected turns, we’ve dived full bore into sheer terror that’s causing widespread chaos and confusion among Donald Trump’s many backers, who’ve made it their mission to spam her timeline with hatred.

In the last few hours alone we’ve seen the adult entertainment veteran place a thousand-dollar bounty on anyone who can prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that her husband Blade Barrett has taken part in gay porn, while she’s been calling out the MAGA masses for being completely aware that she bleached her asshole. Like we said, things have gotten strange.

The latest developments have seen Daniels pull out the receipts to prove that not only are people watching her OnlyFans content in droves, but many of them are exceedingly likely to be among the number who go out of their way to try and take her down on the bird app.

You seem nice. And clearly nobody is watching…facts sting, huh? 😂 https://t.co/wTg6EQBuSy pic.twitter.com/SBOr1Pxcgm — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) April 11, 2023

Whether they “love Donald” or not, the facts are irrefutable that he had his team pay Daniels off to keep her quiet following their brief dalliance, which emboldened her to luxuriate in turning what was supposed to be “a good time” into what could yet prove to be the worst time of the former Apprentice host’s life.

Thanks. That's sweet but pretty sure I am a really bad time now 😝 https://t.co/qhQw08wC9j — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) April 12, 2023

The proceedings against the orange-faced egomaniac are ongoing as we speak, and with it comes the inevitability that Daniels’ Twitter feed is going to keep blowing up and supplying nightmare fuel we didn’t really need in our lives.