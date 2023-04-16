Stormy Daniels responds after a troll goes crying directly to Elon Musk about being suspended from Twitter

If anyone wants to take their grievances about Twitter to the very top of the social media giant’s food chain, then it’s fairly easy to get hold of Elon Musk. After all, the self-appointed Chief Twit seems to be permanently online, doing his best to try and convince people he’s hilarious while simultaneously running the company into the ground.

One person that’s become a prominent figure on the bird app over the last little while is of course Stormy Daniels, having found both her levels of popularity and unpopularity head through the roof following the indictment and subsequent arraignment of The Little Rascals star and WWE Hall of Famer Donald Trump.

While the porn veteran has gained a newfound reputation as an online folk hero for the vicious way she takes down the trolls who come for her on a daily basis, her latest putdown was of a more factual nature, after one of her many detractors went crying directly to Elon Musk by blaming Daniels for their temporary suspension.

Negative feedback received on this platform is great for reducing ego-based errors — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2023

I just got off a 7 day “limited use” suspension because of Stormy Daniels. Not once did I threaten her or say anything that wasn’t already in the media. She reported it and I was suspended.



Nice…. 🙄 — MzTG (@MzTG_NV) April 15, 2023

I didn't report you. I only report people who are pretending to be me/fake Stormy accounts. — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) April 15, 2023

Given the bile and vitriol she’s becoming accustomed to after kicking off the chain of events that culminated in Trump becoming the first current or former president to ever face criminal charges, it would be awfully petty for Daniels to get someone banned from Twitter for the accuser “not doing anything,” when she’s been barraged with a torrent of abuse that regularly brings her family and livelihood into the mix and doesn’t seem to actively demand their removal from the platform.