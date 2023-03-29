Stormy Daniels says Donald Trump supporters are sexually repressed, and she wants to help

Stormy Daniels, the porn star who’s at the center of a hush money case against former President Donald Trump, has been using her fame the same way any red-blooded American would – trying to make a little money off of it.

Daniels has been fairly tongue-in-cheek about the whole endeavor over the years and this is no different. She responds to haters, laughs at ridicule, and now she’s offering Trump supporters some relief in the form of discounts for sex toys.

Someone on Twitter named Madame, who is clearly not the person in the profile picture and probably an A.I. Bot, told Daniels “Nobody wants to see you naked.”

I hope it’s a bot because if it’s a person they should be embarrassed about that attempt at a takedown. That’s something a 12-year-old would use as an insult. Regardless, Daniels sensed an opportunity and went for it.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that a lot of you are really pent up or sexually repressed,” she said.

She then gave a 50 percent off discount code (plus free shipping!) on a toy or one of her movies. If you were waiting for a good time to see what Trump saw in Daniels, now’s your chance.

I've come to the conclusion that a lot of you are really pent up or sexually repressed. Let me help you…go to https://t.co/ibtYJKpIvD and use promo code STORMY to get 50% off &free shipping on a toy or one of my movies.Get that frustration out then have a nap. You're welcome — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 29, 2023

Considering Trump sells everything from dinner plates to election lies, it makes financial sense for Daniels to also try and get a piece of that pie. She’s also shared that she “can’t wait to testify” against the former President in court.

However, anyone who wants to hear her story beforehand can head to her Onlyfans page tonight for a live Q and A session called “Straight from the horse’s mouth.”

This is going to be entertaining 😜 Get your questions ready. https://t.co/DmbOc0EdPQ pic.twitter.com/sSLpTM4aTv — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) March 29, 2023

What a time to be alive.