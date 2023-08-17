‘Stranger Things’ star Dacre Montgomery scam, explained

Out of all the strange things which have happened in the ever-popular realm of Netflix’s fantasy goldmine Stranger Things, a recent controversial catfish scam involving Dacre Montgomery is perhaps the strangest of things to happen yet. Then again, when you consider how successful Catfish: The TV Show has proven to be over the years, it hardly comes as a major surprise to learn that a news story of this magnitude is quickly gaining traction and attention all across the internet.

As it stands, Stranger Things has become one of the most impactful and influential television series of all time – with the engaging show shattering records with each new season over on Netflix. In particular, a large focus surrounding the series relates to its larger-than-life cast, with each individual gaining a huge social media following and devoted fanbase since the show’s arrival on streaming back in 2016.

And with Montgomery proving to be one of the show’s biggest stars, it hardly feels surprising that a new controversy has featured the actor’s name at the forefront.

The Dacre Montgomery scam, explained

Screengrab via YouTube

The official news story, which certainly feels like something straight out of the Upside Down, pertains to a Kentucky woman named McKayla who became the victim in an atrocious catfishing scheme which led to her divorcing her husband and sending $10,000 dollars to a scammer. Apparently, the woman joined an online forum due to having a “toxic” relationship with her husband, where she believed she met and formed a bond with Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery — who famously portrayed Billy Hargrove.

As the story goes, “Dacre” explained to McKayla that his girlfriend Liv Pollock was severely controlling his finances and insisting that he was never able to do and purchase things he actually wanted to. As a result, McKayla sent $10,000 over a year-long period, with “Dacre” insisting that the duo should remain quiet about their relationship considering he was still dating Pollock.

Eventually, the scammer dropped an ultimatum on McKayla for her to choose between “Dacre” or McKayla’s husband, to which she chose the scammer posing as the Stranger Things actor. McKayla then proceeded to continue sending “Dacre” money in the form of various gift cards and cryptocurrencies, along with a check to make a bank deposit. The official identity of the scammer has not yet been publicly revealed, but one can only assume investigators are surely looking into the matter.