‘Stranger Things’ star Noah Schnapp reveals he slid into ‘Love Island’ winner’s DMs

Just weeks after helping Doja Cat in her courtship of a Stranger Things castmate, Noah Schnapp has waggled his way into the direct messages of recent Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Love Island recently wrapped up its season with a shock winner of Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, coupled with Davide Sanclimenti, beating out former professional footballer Michael Owen’s daughter Gemma, and her partner Luca Bish. This hasn’t gone unnoticed by the stars of Hollywood, with Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp making his way into the 27 year-old model’s DMs.

In conversation with castmate Millie Bobby Brown, Schnapp revealed his magnificent bowl cut made its way into the British-Turkish actress’s messages. She must have been a fan, because Schnapp said they did a video call after the initial message. Best friends in the making? Or is Ekin-Su taking pity on Schnapp after Doja Cat called him out for “borderline snake shit”?

Millie Bobby brown and Noah Schnapp talking about Ekin Su. Noah dmed Ekin and she replied. Such an interesting crossover 😂. Now I’m curious about who else is in Ekin’s dms.#LoveIsland #LoveIslandUK #MillieBobbyBrown #StrangerThings4 #Noahschnapp pic.twitter.com/VedjYnaJ7c — Damith Void 🌊 (@Damithvoid) August 7, 2022

Schnapp and Ekin-Su do have a bit in common, with both of them humans who exist on planet Earth, and both having starred in massive television series in 2022. Maybe they just spent all their time comparing viewership numbers for their respective shows, with Love Island banking 3 million viewers for its finale, with an average of 2.7 million per episode.

It must be noted the age difference between Schnapp and the Love Island winner, with ten years between the two it’s slightly odd for them to be talking. It’s not the only big name Schnapp has been talking to, with a recent feud between himself and Doja Cat over the 17 year-old leaking private messages between the two.

It's only fitting that a Love Island star and a Stranger Things star, two of the most popular shows in 2022, would be in contact.

