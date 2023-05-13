‘Superman: Legacy’ casting its Clark Kent has Henry Cavill resurfacing as the most favorite Superman ever

James Gunn has shot down rumors that David Corenswet auditioned or has been cast for the lead role in Superman: Legacy. Despite being clear on that, fans believe what they want to believe, and it has them talking about Henry Cavill all over again.

Henry Cavill has been appreciated as Clark Kent for a decade, dating back to when he played the role in Man of Steel in 2013. He went on to reprise the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice in 2016, Justice League in 2017, Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021, and Black Adam in 2022. In the meantime, fans were loving his portrayal of Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, which he gave up to be the man of steel again, a role he lost as soon as he came to DC to make it official.

It all happened so fast that it made fans’ heads spin. By the looks of it, his diehard supporters have never gotten over it, and they won’t let James Gunn forget about it no matter who he casts as Superman—although David Corenswet has a chance to change their minds.

So Henry Cavill will remain the greatest casting as Superman for the next decade too pic.twitter.com/CZtrXRT5bG — 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹𝘁 of North (@Itssan17) May 13, 2023

When James Gunn talked about changing his mind about Cavill because he wanted to find a younger actor, fans won’t soon forget. These pictures show a guy who could easily play a young role, and they reveal to the DC boss what he passed on.

Mind you we had Henry Cavill sitting on a SILVER PLATTER but no, let's recast, reboot, and restart for the sake of ego. You'll never get better than Cavill. Embarrassing. https://t.co/dyMk9FgB9B pic.twitter.com/N017KzED2u — kevin (@ddragonslayyerr) May 13, 2023

Driving the point home in one of the most hilarious ways is one tweet comparing Corenswet and Cavill, which points out that the Pearl actor doesn’t look any younger than the veteran Superman.

“He just looks like a young Henry Cavill” and guess who Henry Cavill looks like? https://t.co/NJdyAqlFOc — zeek 💎 (@superboysbestie) May 13, 2023

Quite a few fans are having a heyday showing that Corenswet is just a look-alike of the former Superman.

David Corenswet and Henry Cavill side by side pic.twitter.com/BQJTB8CpiG — 🦇 (@gothamfreak_) May 13, 2023

Since James Gunn has debunked the rumors about recasting the role, all that means to the fans is that there is still time for the producer to change his mind. Cavill can be back in uniform before the sun goes down and they’d be happy for it.

If you see this reply with your favourite Henry Cavill gif!#RestoreTheSnyderVerse #HenryCavillSuperman pic.twitter.com/gluc771TTc — 𝒮𝘢𝘮𝘮𝘪𝘦 🏳️‍⚧️ | ꜱɴʏᴅᴇʀQᴜᴇᴇɴ (@SnyderQueen_) May 13, 2023

Even Cavill knows that his fans need to take a few deep breaths and relax over the news that there will be a new Superman. There is nothing they can do about it so they would be better off learning to accept it now rather than later.

Here’s some wise words from Henry Cavill to get you through the day. pic.twitter.com/rfL8oDZkGY — mo (@mofromyt) May 13, 2023

Whoever gets the role of Superman has big shoes to fill. Henry Cavill made his mark, and it’s up to the next guy to make it his own—or fans won’t hesitate to let Gunn know how big of a mistake he made.