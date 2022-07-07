Surprisingly on-point fan compares Kim Kardashian to Michael Myers

We never thought we’d live to see Kim Kardashian compared to Halloween baddie Michael Myers, but here we are. Recently, the second-oldest Kardashian strutted her stuff on the Balenciaga’s Couture Show runway in a form-fitting, long-sleeved backless dress, joined by the likes of Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid. As always, there are two sides to the internet with situations like these; there are the Kim Kardashian fans who scream from the rooftops about how “stunning” and “drop-dead gorgeous” she looks, then there are the jokesters who sift through online content to find the next viral meme — and this is it.

Kim Kardashian walked the runway elegantly for the Balenciaga couture shoot, and her grace and poise were captured in a 13-second video clip from an onlooker. That clip made its rounds on social media — especially Twitter — and it somehow became a viral meme concerning John Carpenter’s Halloween franchise.

Michael Myers chasing Jamie Lee Curtis in every halloween movie pic.twitter.com/M5P6H3Cxar — Danita Jo (@danielwwelch) July 6, 2022

Purely from the manner in which Kim is walking, the comparison to Michael Myers isn’t as outrageous as it might seem. While the Kardashian sister blazes the runway, the likeness to the supernatural killer is uncanny in her bold, silent but deadly posture. As we all know, Michael Myers doesn’t chase his prey like Leatherface or Freddy Krueger; he stalks them from afar and menacingly pursues them at walking speed — which is somehow infinitely more terrifying. The only disappointing thing about the clip is that it doesn’t feature the Halloween theme song — then it would be perfect.

Watch out, Jamie Lee Curtis. Kim Kardashian is coming for you.