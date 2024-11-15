Taking cues from Pamela Anderson? Katie Holmes confidently flaunts bare face in public amid Broadway gig

Katie Holmes may be the latest Hollywood star to join the no-makeup movement after Pamela Anderson. The actress recently stepped out without any makeup, and she did not mind the paparazzi snapping her bare face.

On Wednesday, photos of the Dawson’s Creek alum strolling the streets of New York City were released by the Daily Mail. In the snaps, Holmes appeared confident while strutting her stuff makeup-free.

Looking prepared for the colder part of the fall season, Katie wore two garments to keep her body warm: a color-blocked bomber jacket with large buttons and an off-white turtleneck. She paired them with a very baggy set of jeans and black shoes. She also carried a large tan bag and had violet-tinged aviators to cover her eyes.

Katie Holmes goes makeup free as she appears to have ditched wearing her nose ring while out in NYC https://t.co/fxb2MzsJS7 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 13, 2024

More than her stylish getup, however, Holmes’ bare face got a lot of attention. Currently starring in the Broadway revival of Thornton Wilder’s 1938 play Our Town, Holmes looked stunning and youthful despite not wearing makeup, and she also noticeably ditched her nose ring for the casual outing.

This was not the first time Katie stepped out in the Big Apple — where she resides with her 18-year-old daughter Suri — without any makeup yet still looked stylish. For months, she’s been having her mini fashion show, showcasing different Fall-inspired looks, with little to no makeup in her neighborhood.

Last week, she also opted for a barefaced look, wearing large sunglasses, a white inside shirt, a pink button-down, and bootcut denim pants. She smiled a lot during the sighting after grabbing coffee earlier in the day.

Is Katie Holmes wearing the top color trend for 2025 this fall? https://t.co/lEvp3hrQrH pic.twitter.com/NoUDbOmaMW — OmniTee (@omnitee_designs) November 15, 2024

Although Tom Cruise’s ex-wife hasn’t ditched makeup for good, it’s safe to say that Katie is now part of the growing number of female celebs opting for a more natural styling under the no-makeup movement embraced earlier by artists including Alicia Keys. In 2016, the Grammy-winning singer decided to go makeup-free to help other women feel more comfortable in their own skin.

Other celebs who felt inspired by the movement include Demi Lovato, Rita Wilson, Vanessa Hudgens, Hilary Duff, Gabrielle Union, Ciara, and Vanessa Williams, among others. While the listed celebs ditched makeup once or twice since the movement started, there are a handful who have committed to no longer using cosmetics to enhance their features, including Alessia Cara and Pamela Anderson.

For Cara, she decided to skip makeup forever because she’s comfortable being herself, and she doesn’t need any of it to feel good. On the other hand, the former Baywatch star, who is the latest to join this trend, said recently that she stopped wearing makeup ever since her good friend and makeup artist Alexis Vogel died of breast cancer in 2019.

According to Anderson, there’s no point in wearing any cosmetic products because her makeup artist is no longer around. “She was the best. And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup,” she explained. Additionally, she likes challenging the beauty standards.

Going back to Katie, it’s not clear why she’s been stepping out without makeup recently. It is worth noting that when she posed barefaced for People’s Beautiful Issue in 2021, she told the magazine that she does not worry about being seen without any makeup in public.

