‘Talk about exploitative!’: Prince Harry blasted for ‘pretty pathetic’ claims about son Prince Archie

Prince Harry made a pretty wild statement at the Invictus Games last week when he claimed that his son, Archie, who is five by the way, asked him about landmines. Did I mention that Prince Archie is five?

While at the Invictus Games Harry told a story about his son in which claimed that Archie had asked to see the famous footage of his grandmother, Princess Diana, walking through a minefield. Naturally, the prince’s claim was met with a healthy dose of skepticism because what kind of five-year-old is asking their dad to explain landmines to them? Harry has been slammed online with people on X calling him out and labeling him a liar.

Now a former Buckingham Palace staffer has joined the mob, calling his claims “nonsense” and an attempt to “get some sympathy votes.”

“Talk about exploitative or what! This conversation just didn’t take place. Jeez, what else do they discuss? Global warming? The war in Gaza? […] Most five-year-olds want to talk about cartoons and snacks and not geo-politics and armed conflicts in Africa. It was a pretty pathetic and lame stunt.”

Nobody believes Archie really asked his dad about landmines

They do have a point, it’s kind of hard to imagine this topic coming up naturally for someone as young as Archie. Harry asserts that his son was asking about landmines, “Archie was asking about landmines so I was talking about how some of these guys participating in the Invictus Games were blown up.” But many believe that it was Harry who brought up the topic with his son and is manufacturing this false narrative that Archie asked about it to garner attention.

The prince is being blasted for using his son, the memory of Princess Diana, and the horrors of war, to score some public brownie points.

It seems like the public isn’t buying that this conversation happened the way Harry’s telling it but even if it did, many think that Harry shouldn’t even be discussing such morbid topics with his son at such a young age.

Harry rarely brings up his children, Archie and Lilibet as he prefers to keep them out of the public eye but he has shared his hopes that his two children will carry on his legacy with the Invictus Games.

I suppose it’s possible that Archie could have been curious about landmines, or maybe it’s just that he’s heard Harry talk about it so much, the same way Elon Musk’s four-year-old son clearly hears his dad trash-talking Donald Trump on the daily.

