Tatiana Maslany heading to Broadway in what could be bad news for ‘She-Hulk’ season 2

Good news for Tatiana Maslany, the star of Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, could unfortunately mean bad news for fans of the show and their hope for a second season. While we’re still waiting to hear about a renewal, Maslany will be headed to Broadway in the meantime.

Maslany, along with Laurie Metcalf (Roseanne, The Connors), will be starring in Grey House, a horror thriller that debuts this Spring in New York, according to Deadline. The show also stars Paul Sparks, Sophia Anne Caruso, and Millicent Simmonds. It opens on May 30 and will be directed by Joe Mantello.

Grey House tells the story of a couple who crashes their car in the mountains, and is forced to find shelter in a cabin in the middle of nowhere. The cabin’s owners are “somewhat unusual” according to the synopsis, but are also “eager to make their guests feel right at home.”

“But as the blizzard outside rages on and one night turns into several, the couple becomes less and less sure of what’s true—about their hosts, themselves, and why that sound in the walls keeps getting louder.” Levi Holloway wrote the play, which the Chicago Tribune called a “savvy, smart new play— that just happens to be legitimately terrifying.”

Check out the teaser below, which has some very Blair Witch-y vibes to it.

OK. This brings us to the She-Hulk in the room. Masley’s turn as the titular superhero wasn’t necessarily a home run, but it was at least a double, and also good break from the endless drone of superhero noise we get from the MCU on a regular basis. Season 2 still has yet to be announced, but the consensus was that it was soon to be.

This would definitely change the timeline, as a Broadway show is a big commitment and not like a movie or a series from which you could potentially take time off for other projects.

Of course, She-Hulk could always make a cameo in the upcoming reboot Daredevil: Born Again. The truth is we just don’t know, and the news of this really cool-looking Broadway show just doesn’t bode well for another She-Hulk season coming any time soon.

Even Maslany herself commented somewhat darkly on whether she was optimistic about another season of the show. Speaking with Extra back in October, she revealed she hadn’t heard anything from Marvel about a renewal, and that she didn’t expect to. Here’s what she said about the prospect at the time. (For context, she’s talking about K.E.V.I.N.’s words in episode 9.)

“I mean, I don’t think so, yet. Kevin in the scene seems to be very dismissive of this idea, so, if we’re basing this off of the real Kevin, it doesn’t seem likely. But he was also, I think, just trying to get rid of Jen, because she was asking too many questions… I don’t know. If I could be coy, and have some little secret, I would do that. But, I really don’t. I don’t know anything.”

As always, we’ll keep you posted on any developments.