Taylor Lautner and wife, also named Taylor Lautner, share wedding pics perfectly tailored for ‘Vogue’

Taylor Lautner’s latest relationship with someone with the same name as him has seen its big day, with his marriage to Taylor Dome now all signed off as she becomes Taylor Lautner. Confusing, huh?

The couple confirmed in Aug. 2022 Dome would take on her partner’s last name, with it almost feeling like it was done solely to spite people trying to work out who is who. Now the wedding bells have rung out, and the couple has shared photos from their big day. Like any other couple in the world, their wedding was covered for Vogue.

Vogue‘s photos of the ceremony included over 60 photos, with the Lautner/Lautner couple sharing their favorite snaps from the occasion on Instagram. Leaning into the meme with perfect precision, Taylor Lautner captioned the post with “Mr. and Mrs. Taylor Lautner”. Real renegade areas from Lautner and Lautner.

Their future will surely consist of lots of incredibly confusing tax filings, doctor appointments, passport checks, and more than a few confusing bills. When mail is addressed to Taylor Lautner, which one of them opens the envelope first? Do they need to open it together? Is there a special hierarchy system in place?

As for the wedding itself, many commented on the reality of an official saying “Taylor, you can now kiss Taylor”. It’s poetry in motion, quite frankly. Should the Lautner couple have children and name one of them Taylor Lautner, the situation will only become even more complex and hard to understand.

In all likelihood, Dome will remain as Dome, and Lautner and remain as Lautner for their respective professional lives. Although it’d be much more fun if they went for full chaos.