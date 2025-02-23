Taylor Swift didn’t know, Travis Kelce had no clue, but Jason Kelce predicted where the relationship was headed on day one

Jason Kelce seems to have a knack for reading situations, especially when it comes to his younger brother, Travis.

Maybe it’s the years of shared experiences, sibling banter, and that unspoken connection brothers often share, but when Travis told Jason he was “hanging out” with Taylor Swift, Jason paid attention. And, as it turns out, Jason might’ve had a better sense of where this relationship was headed than even Travis or Taylor did at the time.

During an episode of The Steam Room podcast with Charles Barkley and Ernie Johnson, Jason Kelce dove into the topic of his brother’s romance with Taylor Swift. He admitted that from the very beginning, something about this relationship felt different. “Just the way he talks about her and talked about her from the moment he was with her,” Jason said, “you could tell how much he really, really liked her right from the get-go.”

📹| Jason shares how he could tell from the first discussions with Travis re him hanging out with Taylor that this was something special 😊 pic.twitter.com/iD83efAj5j — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) February 21, 2025

Jason explained that Travis’s enthusiasm and sincerity stood out early on, and it was clear this wasn’t just another casual fling. Jason’s first reaction to hearing about the budding relationship was equal parts disbelief and brotherly pride. “Are you kidding me? You’re hanging out with Taylor Swift?” he recalled saying as if he couldn’t quite wrap his head around it. And honestly, who could blame him? Taylor Swift isn’t just a pop star — she’s the pop star.

For Travis to go from hosting dating shows (anyone remember Catching Kelce?) to being in a serious relationship with Taylor Swift is the kind of glow-up that deserves its own highlight reel. According to Jason, the level of excitement and genuine admiration Travis expressed when talking about Taylor was “eye-opening.”

In another podcast appearance, Jason described how Taylor has played a role in Travis’s personal growth. He likened his younger brother to Peter Pan, saying that Travis has always had a youthful, playful nature, which is part of what makes him so well-loved by teammates and fans alike. But now, Jason sees signs that Travis is maturing in ways he hadn’t before, and he believes Taylor has been a big influence in that shift.

Travis himself has echoed these sentiments in his own interviews. When asked about the relationship, he’s spoken about how Taylor’s confidence and support have allowed him to focus on being the best version of himself. In his words, having someone who believes in you and has your back makes all the difference.

“You get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft, focus on being the best version of you.”

The couple has been spotted together at major events, including the 2025 Super Bowl, where Taylor was there to cheer Travis on. Even in the wake of the Chiefs’ loss to the Eagles, the couple appeared to be taking things in stride. According to reports, the two are planning to take some time off to relax after the NFL season, which makes sense given the hectic nature of their respective careers. For now, it seems they’re focused on enjoying each other’s company and maintaining the connection that’s been at the heart of their relationship from the start.

