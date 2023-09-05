‘Tell your billionaire friends to help out in Hawaii’: Yep, Dwayne Johnson’s boundless optimism is still being hijacked by negativity

Even the most optimistic of people can be ground down eventually by negativity, which makes you wonder if Dwayne Johnson has been paying attention to any of the outside noise regarding the backlash towards his $10 million relief fund launched alongside Oprah Winfrey.

Continuing to be either ignorant or oblivious to the controversy, The Rock posted the exact same video on social media two days in a row to continue asking regular folks to crack open their wallets and chip in, which obviously didn’t sit well considering the duo who started the fundraising have a combined net worth that runs into the billions.

Screenshot via Instagram

Having continued to go about his day-to-day business of spreading wholesome joy across the internet, Johnson has entered into this recurring habit of having his social media posts hijacked by folks disgruntled that two super-wealthy stars have decided the best way of ringing up additional funding for those affected by the Maui wildfires is to convince the public that it’s their duty.

Carrying on this bespoke habit that’s becoming more and more prevalent over the last several days, the actor and producer has uploaded a Labor Day-themed video extolling yet more words of wisdom for his millions of followers, and what does the top comment say? “Tell your billionaire friends to help out in Hawaii.”

Neither Johnson nor Oprah have addressed everybody’s concerns head-on, and they’re under no obligation to do so, if it’s even something they’re aware of. Regardless, it’ll be interesting to see how long this online spamming continues whenever he takes to the internet.