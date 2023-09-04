‘You know I trusted you until you combined with Oprah’: Dwayne Johnson isn’t even safe from scorn when retreating to his sanctuary

Another day, another Dwayne Johnson social media post being hijacked by people fuming that he partnered up with Oprah Winfrey to plunge a collective $10 million of their vast resources into a relief fund designed with the intention of offering financial support to those affected by disaster.

When you put it like that, it sounds as if people are just being harsh for piling onto The Rock for putting his money where his mouth is and pledging millions of his own dollars into trying to help an area that he holds close to his heart having spend plenty of time on Hawaii throughout both his life and career.

Image via Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

And yet, the backlash has been ongoing ever since the A-list pair first made their official announcement, which is at odds with the reception usually afforded to Johnson’s good deeds that have seen him cemented as one of the most kind-hearted people in the entire industry.

That being said, it turns out that he’s not even safe in his own sanctuary, with the actor and producer’s latest post-workout video filmed from within the confines of his home gym dubbed the “Iron Paradise” once more opening the doors to widespread scorn, with the very top comment reading “You know I trusted you until you combined with Oprah.”

While there are plenty of positive responses peppered without, it’s telling that many have decided an Instagram video that’s got nothing to do with the Maui fund is being bombarded with negative comments, and the majority of them seem to make a point of holding Johnson in lower esteem based solely on his partnership with Oprah, who owns vast swathes of land in Hawaii.