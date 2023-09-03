Dwayne Johnson’s latest good deed melts hearts and underscores why his Oprah collaboration has left a bad taste in so many mouths

Regardless of your opinion on his increasingly repetitive filmography and staunch refusal to even consider stretching himself as an actor, the majority of people would surely find it impossible to disagree that Dwayne Johnson is a good dude.

This is a guy who goes out of his way to spread wholesome joy and cheer wherever he goes, whether he’s making massive donations to striking writers or buying MMA fighters that have been sleeping on the couch at their local gym an entire house to call their own.

And yet, his collaboration with Oprah Winfrey to launch a relief fund for those affected by the Maui wildfires hasn’t gone down to well, which is largely down to a pair of celebrities with a combined net worth running into the billions asking regular folks to put their hands in their pockets and chip in.

The noise surrounding a move that’s been called “tone deaf” and “failing to read the room” has been a hotbed of wildly varying opinions, but we can all agree that The Rock’s latest heart-melting social media post is a reminder of why the actor and producer has the reputation that he does for being one of the most beloved celebrities around.

As a proud and grateful GIRL DAD of three beautiful daughters — when you finally meet the beautiful young girl who’s not only your biggest fan, but she’s also battling cancer and fights for her life…



It just has a sobering way of putting everything back into perspective.… pic.twitter.com/9fSrWFJUWr — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 2, 2023

Surprising a young girl battling cancer and then sending her on a dream trip to Disneyland is what Johnson is all about, and it’s more than enough to bring tears to even the most cynical of eyes. That’s why so many people hold him in the high regard that they do, they just seem to have an issue when he’s asking them for their own cash.