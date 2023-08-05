‘He knows that’s probably the reason why he is the way he is’: Cash-strapped MMA fighter understandably lost for words after Dwayne Johnson buys him a house

Despite finding himself unable to change the hierarchy of power in the DCU after Black Adam fell apart at the first hurdle, Dwayne Johnson continues proving himself to be a real-life superhero.

Fresh from making what was described as the single largest donation in history to help his industry brethren on the picket lines, the actor and producer has only gone and purchased a house for a cash-strapped MMA fighter to live in after discovering he was living with an apt seven bucks to his name.

Johnson also revealed that he’d lease the home and pay for all expenses as long as Themba “The Answer” Gorimba and his family choose to live there, and as you’d expect, the recent UFC debutant revealed to Entertainment Tonight that he could barely believe it.

via Dwayne Johnson/Instagram

“Small things count in life, if you look at them properly. Nothing just blows up in an instant – you cannot just be blowing up in an instant, you know? The small things differentiate everyone from many, you know, and that’s one thing I realized. He is very disciplined. He knows that’s probably the reason why he is the way he is, and I’m very grateful that I learned that lesson and I’m gonna take it to heart. “When I told them that we got the house, we are going to move to Miami and stuff like that, my wife was a little bit crying. And my daughter apparently said, ‘God is blessing us because we have suffered so much.’ And it’s very true… We’ve been struggling in the background… and for her to be saying that, that hits me a little bit as well.”

It’s enough to bring a tear to the eye, and yet more proof that Johnson is without a doubt one of the most genuine and standup guys a cutthroat business has to offer.