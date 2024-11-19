‘That was fast’: Brianna Chickenfry cuddles with new beau after making everyone feel sorry for her over Zach Bryan breakup

Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia might have learned to level up her blindsiding game after her ex-boyfriend Zach Bryan left her stunned by announcing their breakup online without giving her a heads-up. Now, she’s the one blindsiding him with her own dating news just a month after their split.

On Monday, the Internet personality uploaded a TikTok video showing her comfortably hanging out with three other people — a girl pal and two lads, with one of them sitting close to her. She used Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” as background music and captioned her post: “Sometimes all you need is a nyc sunrise and some good pals.”

While LaPaglia clarified in her caption that she was just spending time with her friends, many of her followers didn’t take her word for it since she and the man sitting close to her could be seen getting touchy-feely for most of the clip. Many jumped to the conclusion that she was back to dating a month after splitting from Bryan. It also didn’t help that her response to a fan comment made it seem like she was confirming a newfound relationship.

When one fan wrote, “That was fast,” Chickenfry replied, “Well, I was cheated on my whole relationship so yeah.” Another fan commented, “It’s been like 2 minutes,” while someone else said, “Anyone who says… That was fast… Hasn’t been keeping up.” Others encouraged Brianna to “enjoy her twenties.”

LaPaglia’s update was picked up by the Daily Mail, and the outlet quickly identified the man cuddling her in the clip to be Conor Wilson. Sadly, no other information about Chickenfy’s rumored beau was made available aside from the fact that his Instagram account has been set to private.

Meanwhile, when Brianna caught wind of the tabloid’s story about her supposedly “new romance” post-split from Zach, she was infuriated by the insinuation that she has moved on so quickly for someone who suffered “emotional abuse” at the hands of her famous ex.

“If you guys think that I’m ever gonna have a boyfriend again. I’m in intensive therapy. I said in a video before that I’m hanging out with a guy who’s going back to Australia. I’m never gonna see him again,” an agitated Brianna explains in a new video. “Am I not allowed to live a little? Am I not allowed to smooch a little?”

In the comments section, she reiterated that she and her pal met the two Australian guys just 2 days prior at a bar. She also confirmed that they are now back in their home country.

Fans expressed support for Brianna after hearing her clarification. Many lauded her for addressing the issue right away and being realistic about enjoying her life after going through a problematic relationship. “You do you, you answer to no one! Keep living,” another commenter said, while a different user wrote, “Live your life girl!! You deserve the world! Lol in da clurb, we all go to therapy because of a man.”

Since breaking up with the “Pink Skies” singer in October, Chickenfry has been getting a lot of attention from the media as everyone’s awaiting more tea from her after she made incendiary accusations against her former beau last month.

Aside from claiming that Zach emotionally abused and cheated on her, Brianna has alleged that he offered a $12 million NDA, along with a house and an apartment in NYC, following their split. However, she turned them down, saying she did not want to protect someone who hurt her.

