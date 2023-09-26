‘That’s a name I haven’t heard in years’: Dwayne Johnson lives the meme reflecting on his deep and distant past as a failed football star

It’s always funny for the chronically online when the intersection of memes and real life happens, especially when one of the most famous faces on the planet. With that in mind, it’s easy to imagine Dwayne Johnson taking a big ol’ drag of a hypothetical cigarette prior to his recent jaunt down memory lane.

Long before he was the highest-paid star in Hollywood and an A-list superstar responsible for a slew of box office bonanzas, and even well prior to his stint as one of the most popular figures in the entire history of professional wrestling, the man who would become The Rock was trying – and failing – to make it in the world of professional football.

Image via HBO

Having enjoyed success at college with the Miami Hurricanes, his dreams of NFL stardom went up in smoke, forcing him to seek refuge with the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL. That didn’t last long either when he decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and try his hand at entering the squared circle, which proved to be the smartest decision he ever made in the long run.

However, despite his massive success and vast wealth, he’s never forgotten where he came from. In fact, it sounds as though a core memory was unlocked when a name from his deep and distant past caught his attention on social media, leading him to reflect on days gone by.

Wow man I’m happy I caught this tweet.

That’s a name I haven’t heard in years.

Srecko Z was an awesome friend & teammate who looked out for me when I was broke as fuck up in Calgary when playing for the Stampeders.

Please send him my best.

Him and his brother Lubo — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 26, 2023

He might be a megastar these days, but based on his recollections, it’s evident that Johnson hasn’t forgot the people who helped him during the earliest days of his journey to fame and fortune.