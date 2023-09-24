‘To me, there are no drawbacks’: Understandably, Dwayne Johnson sees absolutely no flaws in being incredibly rich and exceedingly famous

Depending on how desperate you may or may not be to attain celebrity status, being rich would be a whole lot better than being famous, based only on an individual’s desire for privacy and anonymity. As one of the most recognizable faces on the planet – not to mention his position among Hollywood’s highest-paid stars – Dwayne Johnson is in a place to offer his thoughts on both.

There’s a fine line to be trodden whenever somebody with an inordinate amount of wealth and global status weighs in on how they feel about it or how they plan to utilize it, something The Rock has been discovering firsthand after the backlash to his $10 million relief fund with Oprah ended up opening a can of worms that finally seems to be starting to close, but he was in a more reflective moon during a recent Instagram video.

via InStyle

Asked by one of his followers to ruminate on the benefits and drawbacks to being famous, the actor and producer ended up in a reflective mood that saw him come to the conclusion there are no negatives whatsoever.

“Fame is tricky and hard to balance and control if your feet aren’t firmly planted on the ground. Anchors and perspective is always important. Humility and kindness matters. To me, there are no drawbacks. I just think about the alternative when I wasn’t famous, and broke as f*ck- that’ll sober you up real quick (of course, the days of just jumping in my pick up truck and going to the grocery store or the mall are long gone but I sure as hell ain’t complaining). Over time and experience, I’ve realized that the greatest benefit to fame is impacting people’s lives in a positive way. And over time I also realized that the thing that’s more important than being famous for something — is being great at something.”

Typically sage words of wisdom from Johnson, who remains a beacon of optimism and positivity even in the face of repeated attempts to knock him down from his lofty pedestal.