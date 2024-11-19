‘That’s the quickest way to get me in a room’: ‘Avengers’ star reveals dream project and fans can’t wait to see it happen

Many in the entertainment industry demonstrate their versatility by taking on a diverse range of roles on the big screen. The ability to adapt to different characters and genres not only showcases their broad talent but also helps them stay relevant.

The same can be said for Avengers actor Chris Evans, who has shown that he’s capable of tackling a wide range of genres, from comedy and drama to superhero action. However, there’s one type of movie that he’s been waiting to star in, as he revealed in a recent interview with People. “I’m waiting to do an actual musical film. I want to sing. And dance. That’s what I want,” the actor proclaimed.

Evans’ most recent film is Red One, where he stars opposite Dwayne Johnson, and his co-star praised him, saying that Evans is “crazy talented musically.” Evans admitted that starring in a musical would be difficult, as he believes it should be done right for it to be a success. Despite the challenges, the Avengers star appears fully committed to the idea of taking on a musical project if the opportunity arises.

“I’m very precious with it and I want to make sure it’s the right thing. So yeah, that’s always in the works,” he said, adding that the possibility of starring in a musical will definitely get his attention. “That’s the quickest way to get me in a room. If you say it’s going to be a musical, I’m listening,” he said.

Chris Evans has showcased his vocal talents

Evans participated in musical theater in his youth and hopes he would be cast in a musical film as an adult. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2019, he recalled how he heard about Steven Spielberg doing a movie version of West Side Story. He expressed his desire to be in it, but his team told him he couldn’t do it because he was “too old.”

Evans has shown off his vocal chops in a few of the movies he’s starred in. In the 2010 action-adventure movie The Losers, Evans portrayed the role of Jensen and in one scene, he sang Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” acapella. The following year, he starred in the romantic comedy film What’s Your Number? as Colin Shea, wherein he sang “Three Times a Lady” by Lionel Richie and “Just What I Needed” by The Cars. In an interview with Collider, Evans was asked about how he felt singing, to which he replied, “I do play the guitar and, once upon a time, I used to sing. That wasn’t too bad. It’s still awkward to do it in front of people, but I wasn’t too scared.”

It seems Evans has gotten over his singing jitters, as he’s excited at the prospect of singing and dancing in a musical. That dream almost came true a few years ago when he was set to star in the movie remake of the musical Little Shop of Horrors along with fellow Avengers star Scarlett Johansson and Welsh actor Taron Egerton. However, the film was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2022, it was confirmed to have been shelved.

According to Egerton, the project “just fizzled out,” but Evans was hopeful that it could still proceed. “I love when Chris Evans talks about it because he’s keeping the hope alive, keeping that candle burning, but at the moment, my understanding is it’s completely dormant,” Egerton said in 2022. Let’s hope someone in Hollywood makes Evans’ wish a reality.

