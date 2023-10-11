The Brit's credits range from the high-octane MCU to more sedate political dramas, but what are his best watches?

Whether he’s acting on stage, the small screen, or in huge Hollywood productions, Tom Hiddleston almost always gets compliments from those fickle critics.

The Englishman has shown a diversity in his roles that underline just how talented he is, able to tackle hefty historical pieces and lighthearted comedies alike.

But just what are his most compelling performances? Read on to find out the 10 best Tom Hiddleston movies and TV shows.

Thor

We’re counting most of the franchise as part of this entry, with the exception of the installment that we don’t talk about (cough, Nathalie Portman, cough). Hiddleston taking on the role of Loki, the Norse god of mischief, turned him into an international superstar back in 2011. It’s only been up for him and the character since, with plenty more appearances in the MCU (as you’ll see below) for the funny but menacing character, who he is perfect for.

Unrelated

Hiddleston’s talent was clear for everyone to see from his early days in showbiz, something that’s typified by his assured and subtle performance in this semi-romantic drama. Unrelated follows Anna (Kathryn Worth), who heads to Italy to meet up with old friends, only to end up spending more time with their teenage children. Although parts of this film are slow-burning, the ending is well worth it, and the few shots of humor we get throughout really hit home.

The Night Manager

A second season of this smash hit from the BBC has been announced, with Hiddleston set to reprise his role as Jonathan Pine, who we last saw trying to infiltrate a global weaponry syndicate. The Night Manager is based on a John le Carré novel of the same name, and has all the hallmarks of the famous writer’s much-loved stories, from political intrigue to twists and turns galore. Everything is held together excellently by Hiddleston in an assured performance which earned him an Emmy nomination.

Kong: Skull Island

When it comes to sci-fi, Hiddleston is most widely known for his MCU role, but in this rebooting of a classic franchise, he shows that he can do so much more than be someone with superpowers. He plays James Conrad, a British tracker who helps the rest of the cast locate the supposedly mythical King Kong, only to begin to regret his decision as he comes to learn more about the true nature of what he once thought was a beast.

Avengers

Hiddleston reprises his MCU role in what very well might be the most hyped-up film franchise of all time and is a huge reason why it managed to live up to the hype. Alongside the rest of the ensemble cast, Hiddleston shines brightly, but then again Loki is kind of made for films like this. Even so, there’s no doubt the Brit is as magnetic as always in his scenes.

Midnight in Paris

This whimsical Woody Allen flick nabbed plenty of prestigious award nominations after its release, and for good reason. The movie is inventive and funny and is full of great performances, including Hiddleston as the Gatsby writer F. Scott Fitzgerald. In the film, Owen Wilson stars as a struggling writer in Paris who finds himself being magically transported back to the twenties in the city every night at midnight, where he attends parties with the host of famous names who called the city home back then.

Only Lovers Left Alive

Hiddleston stars alongside Tilda Swinton in this fantasy comedy about two vampires who are suffering thanks to the inevitable boredom that comes with eternal life. Hilarious, full of great little references to everything from the Bible to Nosferatu, and surprisingly sweet in parts, the powerhouse leads elevate this from a great little watch into something much more impressive.

Archipelago

After the success of Unrelated, Hiddleston once again found himself working with director Joanna Hogg on this understated yet utterly brilliant film Archipelago. He plays Edward, who is on holiday with his family in Sicily. Although the island is idyllic, the tension between the characters simmers throughout, dragging the film along in a compelling way. A brilliant but subtle film.

Loki

It was inevitable that Hiddleston would get his own MCU baby given how popular Loki is as a character, and thankfully the series doesn’t disappoint, earning itself a second season after a stellar first. We see the god of mischief as he deals with the fallout from Endgame, and gets the usual dose of hilarity and action that makes him such a good character, with a great script buoyed by Hiddleston’s performance.

Wallander

Hiddleston has a key role in the first two seasons of this successful BBC crime thriller, based on the Kurt Wallander novels by Swedish author Henning Mankell. He takes on the role of Magnus, one of the detectives in the eponymous character’s team, and is excellent as usual in this compelling series.