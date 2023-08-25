‘The Bachelorette’ couple Charity and Dotun have revealed where they will move in together

The Bachelorette‘s newly engaged couple Charity Lawson and Dotun Obuleko have been enthusiastic about starting their new life together. The duo previously revealed that they will tie the knot sometime in 2025 or 2026, but they have now revealed their plans to move in together before taking the big leap to marriage.

After Charity accepted Dotun’s proposal in the finale, the couple got down to discuss their future plans for the relationship on the most recent episode of the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast. Currently, the couple is living apart, with Charity in Charlotte and Dotun in Brooklyn, but they intend to switch that soon:

“We have obviously talked throughout this whole process, being in hiding, what’s going to be the best-case scenario for us. We are looking to move in together soon. We don’t have a set date right now, but it’s in the works.”

Charity explained further about the location they’re considering for their future home, saying she’ll “be coming to him in New York.” Dotun added that since “that’s the sweet spot,” their new house will ideally “be in Brooklyn, one, maybe two stops from the city.” The culture and vibe of Brooklyn is what the couple is currently looking for.

The beloved duo have previously expressed their interest in simply pursuing a normal relationship for a few years, including going “grocery shopping, concerts and hanging out with friends,” and it’s part of the reason the couple chose Brooklyn as their happy home:

“It’s just a fun place. Anytime my friends want to do something, whether we go to Manhattan we always end up in Brooklyn because that’s where people get down. That’s the idea, hopefully.

While Brooklyn sounds like the dream place for the two, Dotun added that they’re “also open to moving to Manhattan.” Either way, the dreamy duo have been having a good time and taking things seriously. The two are currently planning to take a trip, “a little refresher to Vegas” before Charity enters Dancing with the Stars season 32 for her next venture.